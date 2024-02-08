NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The National Thermal Power Plant (NTPC) Limited was awarded the Best Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for the Promotion of Sports at the 2024 Sportstar ACES Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

ALSO READ: ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’, says Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

With NTPC’s unrelenting support, athletes have won a whopping 224 medals in the past year, and that count is expected to only increase in 2024.

NTPC, with funds of over Rs 31 crore allocated to sports, has become one of the fundamental supporting units for archers in India, helping 10,498 athletes in the sport across the country at the moment.

With its support, they have participated in several national championships and ranking tournaments conducted by the Archery Association of India (AAI).

RELATED: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion, says Anjali Bhagwat

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.