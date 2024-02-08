MagazineBuy Print

NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

With NTPC’s unrelenting support, athletes have won a whopping 224 medals in the past year and that count is expected to only increase in 2024.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 19:54 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Kapoor, General Manager CSR, NTPC LTD receives the Best PSU for the promotion of Sports award from Vandana Rao Carvalho (Olympian) and Usha Girish, General Manager, United India Insurance, during tge Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday.
Neeraj Kapoor, General Manager CSR, NTPC LTD receives the Best PSU for the promotion of Sports award from Vandana Rao Carvalho (Olympian) and Usha Girish, General Manager, United India Insurance, during tge Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Neeraj Kapoor, General Manager CSR, NTPC LTD receives the Best PSU for the promotion of Sports award from Vandana Rao Carvalho (Olympian) and Usha Girish, General Manager, United India Insurance, during tge Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

The National Thermal Power Plant (NTPC) Limited was awarded the Best Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for the Promotion of Sports at the 2024 Sportstar ACES Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

ALSO READ: ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’, says Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

With NTPC’s unrelenting support, athletes have won a whopping 224 medals in the past year, and that count is expected to only increase in 2024.

NTPC, with funds of over Rs 31 crore allocated to sports, has become one of the fundamental supporting units for archers in India, helping 10,498 athletes in the sport across the country at the moment.

With its support, they have participated in several national championships and ranking tournaments conducted by the Archery Association of India (AAI).

RELATED: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion, says Anjali Bhagwat

