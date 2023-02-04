The Indian women’s hockey side has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ category for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

Coming back from a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team had a lot to prove in the year gone by.

The Savita Punia-led Indian women’s team produced wins over Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Argentina to finish third in its debut FIH Hockey Pro League season. It also placed third at the 2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup.

⦿ VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

While India’s performance at the World Cup was unsatisfactory - tied ninth with China - Janneke Schopman, the Dutch manager redeemed herself when she coached the team to a Commonwealth Games bronze.

The cherry on top was India’s win against host Spain in the FIH Women’s Nations Cup final and its promotion to the FIH Pro League 2023-24.