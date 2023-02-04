The Indian women’s hockey side has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ category for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.
Coming back from a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team had a lot to prove in the year gone by.
The Savita Punia-led Indian women’s team produced wins over Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Argentina to finish third in its debut FIH Hockey Pro League season. It also placed third at the 2022 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup.
While India’s performance at the World Cup was unsatisfactory - tied ninth with China - Janneke Schopman, the Dutch manager redeemed herself when she coached the team to a Commonwealth Games bronze.
The cherry on top was India’s win against host Spain in the FIH Women’s Nations Cup final and its promotion to the FIH Pro League 2023-24.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place