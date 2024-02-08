Indian para shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan won the Sportswoman of the Year honour in the parasports category at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I express my gratitude to The Hindu group and Sportstar for acknowledging my efforts. In addition, I extend my thanks to my father, who has been my mentor for 13 years. Special appreciation to P. Gopi Chand sir and the Gopi Chand Academy,” Thulasimathi said.

Thulasimathi’s achievements in 2023 include two golds and one silver at the Brazil Para Badminton International, as well as one silver and one bronze at the Thailand Para Badminton International.

Thulasimathi continued her success with two silver medals at the Bahrain Para Badminton International and a gold medal at the Canada Para Badminton International. The Uganda Para Badminton International tournament saw her claim two gold medals, while she secured a gold at the 4 Nations Para Badminton International.

Additionally, she excelled at the Western Australia Para Badminton International, earning two golds and one silver. Her remarkable performance continued in the Asian Para Games as well, where she won one gold, one silver, and one bronze. Thulasimathi concluded her successful streak with one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the Japan Para Badminton International.

ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023

Brazil Para Badminton International (2 gold, 1 silver)

Thailand Para Badminton International (1 silver, 1 bronze)

Bahrain Para Badminton International (2 silver)

Canada Para Badminton International 2023 (1 gold)

Uganda Para Badminton International 2023 (2 gold)

4 Nations Para Badminton International 2023 (1 gold)

Western Australia Para Badminton International 2023 (2 gold, 1 silver)

Asian Para Games (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

Japan Para Badminton International (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.