  • Brazil Para Badminton International (2 gold, 1 silver)
  • Thailand Para Badminton International (1 silver, 1 bronze)
  • Bahrain Para Badminton International (2 silver)
  • Canada Para Badminton International 2023 (1 gold)
  • Uganda Para Badminton International 2023 (2 gold)
  • 4 Nations Para Badminton International 2023 (1 gold)
  • Western Australia Para Badminton International 2023 (2 gold, 1 silver)
  • Asian Para Games (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)
  • Japan Para Badminton International (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)