Asian Archery C'ships: Atanu Das wins men’s recurve bronze

Atanu Das wins men's recurve bronze Das competed as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to AAI's suspension by the international body. PTI Bangkok 26 November, 2019 11:31 IST Atanu Das beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match. - Biswaranjan Rout PTI Bangkok 26 November, 2019 11:31 IST Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday.Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match.He had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team event with Deepika Kumari on Monday.The compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will clash against the Chinese Taipei pair in the final on Wednesday