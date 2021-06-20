Indian women's archery team fails to clinch Tokyo Olympics quota

India lost to Colombia 6-0 in a second round match of the final archery qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympic Games and failed to earn a women’s team quota place in Paris on Sunday.

The trio of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat gathered 1992 points to place second behind Mexico (1993) in the ranking round.

India got a bye in the first round, but lost to 15-ranked Colombia – comprising Ana Rendon, Valentina Giraldo, Maria Sepulveda – in the next round.

Colombia beat India 55-54, 51-49, 53-52 to collect six set points and advance to the quarterfinals.

India has bagged a men’s team quota place and Deepika’s lone individual spot in the Tokyo Games.