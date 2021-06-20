More Sports Archery Archery Indian women's archery team fails to clinch Tokyo Olympics quota India got a bye in the first round, but lost to 15-ranked Colombia – comprising Ana Rendon, Valentina Giraldo, Maria Sepulveda – in the next round. Y.B.Sarangi 20 June, 2021 19:31 IST The result means that Deepika Kumari is the only one to have bagged an individual spot for the Games. - Biswaranjan Rout Y.B.Sarangi 20 June, 2021 19:31 IST India lost to Colombia 6-0 in a second round match of the final archery qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympic Games and failed to earn a women’s team quota place in Paris on Sunday.The trio of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat gathered 1992 points to place second behind Mexico (1993) in the ranking round.India got a bye in the first round, but lost to 15-ranked Colombia – comprising Ana Rendon, Valentina Giraldo, Maria Sepulveda – in the next round.ALSO READ | "Team bonding" in quarantine could help India in last Qualifiers, says Deepika KumariColombia beat India 55-54, 51-49, 53-52 to collect six set points and advance to the quarterfinals.India has bagged a men’s team quota place and Deepika’s lone individual spot in the Tokyo Games. Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :