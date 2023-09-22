Asian Games 2023: Tennis full schedule: Dates; Timings; men’s, women’s, singles and doubles

The Indian Tennis team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

Tennis has been a regular event in the Asian Games since 1958, except for the 1970 edition.

Overall, India has won 32 medals at tennis events, including nine gold, six silver and 17 bronze medals.

The tennis events at the 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre from September 24 to September 30, and the athletes will compete for 5 gold medals.

Here is the full schedule of Tennis events at the 2022 Asian games: