Asian Games 2023: Tennis full schedule: Dates; Timings; men’s, women’s, singles and doubles

The tennis events at the 2022 Asian Games will be held from September 24 to September 30.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 11:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalists Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan after winning finals against Kazakistan’s Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev in Men’s Double event at 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia.
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalists Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan after winning finals against Kazakistan's Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev in Men's Double event at 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalists Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan after winning finals against Kazakistan’s Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev in Men’s Double event at 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Tennis team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

Tennis has been a regular event in the Asian Games since 1958, except for the 1970 edition.

Overall, India has won 32 medals at tennis events, including nine gold, six silver and 17 bronze medals.

The tennis events at the 2022 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre from September 24 to September 30, and the athletes will compete for 5 gold medals.

Here is the full schedule of Tennis events at the 2022 Asian games:

2022 Asian Games Tennis Schedule
24th September 2023, Sunday
Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles and Mixed Doubles first round - 7:30 AM IST
25th September 2023, Monday
Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles second round, Men’s and Women’s Doubles first round - 7:30 AM IST
26th September 2023, Tuesday
Women’s Singles third round, Men’s Doubles second round, Mixed Doubles second round - 7:30 AM IST
27th September 2023, Wednesday
Men’s Singles third round, Women’s singles Quarterfinal, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal, Women’s Doubles second round - 7:30 AM IST
28th September 2023, Thursday
Men’s Singles Quarterfinal, Women’s singles Semifinal, Men’s Doubles Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal - 7:30 AM IST
29th September 2023, Friday
Men’s Singles Semifinal, Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final, Women’s Doubles Semifinal, Mixed Doubles Semifinal - 7:30 AM IST
30th September 2023, Saturday
Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final - 7:30 AM IST

