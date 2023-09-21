MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2022, Table Tennis schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

India won two medals in Table Tennis during Asian Games 2018.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 11:46 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Sharath Kamal Achanta in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, and Manika Batra will be in action during the Asian Games 2022 which is set to begin from the September 23 to October 8. 

The Table Tennis event’s first two rounds will begin from September 22 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium that will go on till October 2.

India began its medal count in the sport in Asiads in 2018 when Sharath Kamal and his men’s team bagged a bronze medal and then the pair of Kamal and Manika Batra finished third in the mixed doubles category.

India is sending a strong 10-player squad and four reserve players for the event.

Asian Games Table Tennis Schedule
September 22:
7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 1
1:30 PM - 5:30 PM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 2
September 23
7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 3
September 24
7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round of 16
1:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s and Women’s Team, Quarterfinals
September 25
7:30 AM - 10:30 AM IST -- Mixed Doubles, Round of 64; Women’s Team, Semifinals
1:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s Team, Semifinals
September 26
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM IST - Women’s Team, Final
4:30 PM IST - 7:30 PM IST - Men’s Team, Final
September 27
7:30 AM - 10:40 AM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 64
11:30 AM - 3:50 PM IST - Women’s Singles, Round of 64; Mixed Doubles, Round of 32
September 28
7:30 AM - 11:10 AM IST - Mixed Doubles, Round of 16; Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Round of 32
1:30 PM - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 32; Mixed Doubles, Quarterfinals
September 29
7:30 AM - 10:10 AM IST - Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Round of 16
1:30 PM - 6:10 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 16; Mixed Doubles, Semifinals
September 30
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Quarterfinals
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Quarterfinals; Mixed Doubles, Final
October 1
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Semifinals
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Final
October 2
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Semifinals
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Final
Venue - Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium
India Table Tennis Squad Asian Games
Men: A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.
Reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.
Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.
Reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.
Men’s doubles: A. Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan; Manav Thakkar & Manush Shah.
Women’s doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee; Sreeja Akula & Diya Chitale.
Mixed doubles: Manika Batra & G. Sathiyan; Sreeja Akula & Harmeet Desai.

