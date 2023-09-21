Asian Games 2022, Table Tennis schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

Indian Table Tennis stars Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, and Manika Batra will be in action during the Asian Games 2022 which is set to begin from the September 23 to October 8.

The Table Tennis event’s first two rounds will begin from September 22 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium that will go on till October 2.

India began its medal count in the sport in Asiads in 2018 when Sharath Kamal and his men’s team bagged a bronze medal and then the pair of Kamal and Manika Batra finished third in the mixed doubles category.

India is sending a strong 10-player squad and four reserve players for the event.

Asian Games Table Tennis Schedule September 22: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 1 1:30 PM - 5:30 PM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 2 September 23 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 3 September 24 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round of 16 1:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s and Women’s Team, Quarterfinals September 25 7:30 AM - 10:30 AM IST -- Mixed Doubles, Round of 64; Women’s Team, Semifinals 1:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s Team, Semifinals September 26 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM IST - Women’s Team, Final 4:30 PM IST - 7:30 PM IST - Men’s Team, Final September 27 7:30 AM - 10:40 AM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 64 11:30 AM - 3:50 PM IST - Women’s Singles, Round of 64; Mixed Doubles, Round of 32 September 28 7:30 AM - 11:10 AM IST - Mixed Doubles, Round of 16; Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Round of 32 1:30 PM - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 32; Mixed Doubles, Quarterfinals September 29 7:30 AM - 10:10 AM IST - Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Round of 16 1:30 PM - 6:10 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 16; Mixed Doubles, Semifinals September 30 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Quarterfinals 2:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Quarterfinals; Mixed Doubles, Final October 1 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Semifinals 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Final October 2 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Semifinals 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Final Venue - Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium