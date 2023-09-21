Asian Games 2023: What happens if India-W vs Malaysia-W cricket quarterfinal is abandoned due to rain?

India women’s team’s Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal clash againt Malaysia women in Hangzhou on Thursday saw a rain interruption.

If the contest does not continue any further and the game needs to be abandoned, India will advance to the semifinals on the basis of its higher ranking.

India is currently ranked fourth in the ICC women’s T20I rankings while Malaysia sits at the 27th spot.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma got off the blocks in style and scored runs at nearly 10 runs per over. Shafali, though, was handed a reprieve when she was dropped at long on while trying to clear the boundary.

Mariah Izzati provided the breakthrough for Malaysia in the sixth over. Mandhana opted to pull a back-of-a-length delivery but got a leading edge and holed out to backward point.