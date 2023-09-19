MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2022, Rowing schedule: Dates, timings; men’s, women’s race events and categories

Rowing at the Asian Games 2022 will be held at Fuyang Water Sports Centre from September 20 to September 25, and the athletes will compete for 14 gold medals.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 11:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will send a 33-member Rowing contingent to the Asian Games.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will send a 33-member Rowing contingent to the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will send a 33-member Rowing contingent to the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rowing is a form of boat racing, competed either individually or in teams of upto eight. The sport was introduced to the Asian Games in 1982 in the New Delhi Games.

The most typical types are sweep or sweep-oar rowing. This is when each rower has one oar, held with both hands. This form racing involves another team member who steers the boat. They are called coxswain. A race which includes a coxswain is called a coxed race whereas the one without is known as coxless.

READ - India Rowing squad for Asian Games 2022: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou

The other form of race is known as sculling where each rower has two oars, one in each hand. The major difference between the two is that sculling is done by teams of only upto four.

Rowing of the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held at Fuyang Water Sports Centre from September 20 to September 25, and the athletes will compete for 14 gold medals.

Rowing Schedule
September 20
Session 1: 09:00AM to 12:00PM - Women’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Women’s Doubles Sculls, Men’s Doubles Sculls, Women’s Fours, Men’s Pair, Men’s Eights (HEATS)
Session 2: 03:00PM to 05:00PM - Women’s Singles Sculls, Men’s Singles Sculls, Women’s Pair, Men’s Fours, Women’s Quadruple Sculls, Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Women’s Eights (HEATS)
September 21
Session 1: 09:00AM to 12:00PM - Women’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Women’s Doubles Sculls, Men’s Doubles Sculls, Women’s Fours, Men’s Pair, Men’s Eights (REPECHAGE)
Session 2: 03:00PM to 05:00PM - Women’s Singles Sculls, Men’s Singles Sculls, Women’s Pair, Men’s Fours, Women’s Quadruple Sculls, Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Women’s Eights (REPECHAGE)
September 22
Session 1: 09:00AM to 12:00PM - Women’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Women’s Doubles Sculls, Men’s Doubles Sculls, Women’s Fours, Men’s Pair, Men’s Eights (SEMIFINALS)
Session 2: 03:00PM to 05:00PM - Women’s Singles Sculls, Men’s Singles Sculls, Women’s Pair, Men’s Fours, Women’s Quadruple Sculls, Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Women’s Eights (SEMIFINALS)
September 24
Session 1: 09:00AM to 12:00PM - Women’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Women’s Doubles Sculls, Men’s Doubles Sculls, Women’s Fours, Men’s Pair, Men’s Eights (FINAL)
September 25
Session 1: 09:00AM to 12:00PM - Women’s Singles Sculls, Men’s Singles Sculls, Women’s Pair, Men’s Fours, Women’s Quadruple Sculls, Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Women’s Eights (FINALS)

