MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Rowing squad for Asian Games 2022: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou

Ever since its introducion at the New Delhi Asian Games in 1982, India has won 23 medals, including two gold, in rowing.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 11:14 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Indian rowing team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh pose for photo.
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Indian rowing team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh pose for photo. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Indian rowing team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh pose for photo. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rowing is a form of boat racing, competed either individually or in teams of upto eight. The sport made its Asian Games debut in 1982 in New Delhi.

The most typical types are sweep or sweep-oar rowing. This is when each rower has one oar, held with both hands. This form of racing involves another team member who steers the boat. They are called coxswain. A race which includes a coxswain is called a coxed race whereas the one without is known as coxless.

The other form of race is known as sculling where each rower has two oars, one in each hand. The major difference between the two is that sculling is done by teams of only upto four.

Ever since it was first brought into the Asiad, China has maintained a dominance in rowing. It has won 98 medals, 92 of which have been gold. The next best nation, Japan, has a haul of 56 medals.

India too has enjoyed success in the competition. In the 1982 New Delhi Games, the team of Pravin Uberoi, Deependra Tomar and Mohammad Amin Naik kicked off India’s tally with a bronze in Coxed Pairs.

The nation’s total haul of 23 medals includes two gold, five silver and 16 bronze. The first gold was won by Bajrang Lal Takhar in 2010 in the Single Sculls, and the second came in the last edition of the Asian Games when Dattu Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clinched the top place in Quadruple Sculls.

In 2023, India is sending a 33-membr contingent and will hope to improve on its medal tally of three from five years ago.

ROWING - SQUAD
MEN
Balraj Panwar (Single Scull), Satnam Singh (Double Scull and Quadruple Scull), Parminder Singh (Double Scull and Quadruple Scull), Jakar Khan (Quadruple Scull), Sukhmeet Singh (Quadruple Scull), Arvind Singh (Light Weight Double Scull), Arjun Lal Jat (Light Weight Double Scull), Babu Lal Yadav (Coxless Pair), Lekh Ram (Coxless Pair), Jaswinder Singh (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Bheem Singh (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Punit Kumar (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Ashish (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Neeraj (Coxed Eight), Naresh Kalwaniya (Coxed Eight), Neetesh Kumar (Coxed Eight), Charanjeet Singh (Coxed Eight), D U Pande (Coxed Eight), Ashish Goliyan (Substitute, Sweep), Kulwinder Singh (Substitute, Sculls).
WOMEN
Kiran (Light Weight Double Scull), Anshika Bharti (Light Weight Double Scull), Aswathi P B (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Mrunamayee Nilesh S (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Thangjam Priya Devi (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Rukmani (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Sonali Swain (Coxed Eight), Ritu Kaudi (Coxed Eight), Varsha K B (Coxed Eight), H Tendenthoi Devi (Coxed Eight), G Geetanjali (Coxed Eight), Rose Mestica Meril A (Substitute), Archa Aji (Substitute).

Related stories

Related Topics

Rowing /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Rowing squad for Asian Games 2022: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: Wembanyama targeting Spurs playoff berth in debut season
    AFP
  3. Phil Mickelson says he’s done gambling and is on the road to being ‘‘the person I want to be’‘
    AP
  4. Top 10 controversies involving the Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why was Ravichandran Ashwin picked in ODI team despite not playing the format since Jan 2022
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India Rowing squad for Asian Games 2022: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top 10 controversies involving the Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Full list of countries participating
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2022 India football squad: Impact on the ISL and I-League clubs
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 19: Indians in Action, schedule, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Rowing squad for Asian Games 2022: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: Wembanyama targeting Spurs playoff berth in debut season
    AFP
  3. Phil Mickelson says he’s done gambling and is on the road to being ‘‘the person I want to be’‘
    AP
  4. Top 10 controversies involving the Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why was Ravichandran Ashwin picked in ODI team despite not playing the format since Jan 2022
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment