Asian Games 2023: Full list of countries participating

Following is the list of all the 45 countries taking part in the 2022 Asian Games at Hangzhou, scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 3.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 09:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aerial view of Main Stadium of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre.
Aerial view of Main Stadium of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aerial view of Main Stadium of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2022 Asian Games is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China from September 28 to October 3, after being postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Host-nation China will start the games as the most successful nation, having won 3187 medals in the history of the Asian Games, which includes 1473 gold medals.

Following is a list of all the 45 nations that will be competing at the Hangzhou Games.

List of all countries participating in the Asian Games 2023
Afghanistan (AFG)
Bahrain (BRN)
Bangladesh (BAN)
Bhutan (BHU)
Brunei (BRU)
Cambodia (CAM)
China (CHN)
Chinese Taipei (TPE)
Hong Kong (HKG)
India (IND)
Indonesia (INA)
Iran (IRI)
Iraq (IRQ)
Japan (JPN)
Jordan (JOR)
Kazakhstan (KAZ)
Kuwait (KUW)
Kyrgyzstan (KGZ)
Laos (LAO)
Lebanon (LBN)
Macau (MAC)
Malaysia (MAS)
Maldives (MDV)
Mongolia (MGL)
Myanmar (MYA)
Nepal (NEP)
North Korea (PRK)
Oman (OMA)
Pakistan (PAK)
Palestine (PLE)
Philippines (PHI)
Qatar (QAT)
Saudi Arabia (KSA)
Singapore (SGP)
South Korea (KOR)
Sri Lanka (SRI)
Syria (SYR)
Tajikistan (TJK)
Thailand (THA)
Timor-Leste (TLS)
Turkmenistan (TKM)
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Uzbekistan (UZB)
Vietnam (VIE)
Yemen (YEM)

