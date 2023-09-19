Asian Games 2023: Full list of countries participating

The 2022 Asian Games is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China from September 28 to October 3, after being postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Host-nation China will start the games as the most successful nation, having won 3187 medals in the history of the Asian Games, which includes 1473 gold medals.

Following is a list of all the 45 nations that will be competing at the Hangzhou Games.