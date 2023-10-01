MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in women’s 100m hurdles after false start drama

India’s Jyothi Yarraji finished third in the women’s 100m hurdles with a false start review delaying official declaration of the podium at the Asian Games on Sunday.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 19:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jyothi Yarraji
Jyothi Yarraji | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Jyothi Yarraji | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

India’s Jyothi Yarraji won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles after false start drama at the Asian Games on Sunday.

The race began with intense drama following a false start that saw China’s Wu Yanni get off to an early start. Yarraji followed the trigger movement from Wu who was in the lane next to her on the left. Officials called on Wu and Yarraji to rule them out for a false start which the Indian contested vehemently.

After a length discussion with the officials, Yarraji and Wu ran the race subject to a review. Yarraji’s start was slower than she otherwise would have managed, but she compensated in the the middle of the race as she fought to come in third with a timing of 12.91s.

After the race was over, the review process continued, delaying the official declaration of results. Yarraji was eventually awarded silver with Wu disqualified according to TR16.8 [the rule regarding false starts].

Recovering from Budapest heartbreak

Brushing aside the disappointment of finishing seventh in the heats in the recent Worlds in Budapest where she clocked 13.05s, compared to her national record of 12.78s, Jyothi turned her attention to a good showing in Hangzhou.

 the women’s 100m hurdles, where Jyothi Yarraji is a strong contender for gold. Her rivalry with Japan’s Mako Fukube — second to Fukube among the fastest hurdlers in Asia — is intense, yet Yarraji’s impressive season-best time of 12.78 seconds places her 40th in the world rankings, underscoring the global competition’s intensity.

ALSO READ: FACT CHECK: Did Jyothi Yarraji win gold for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

Jyothi earlier said that she was yet to be satisfied with any of her performances. “I Just cannot say this or that has been my best. For I am not the one to sit back on the past achievements. Determined to record better timings every time I run,” she said with a big smile.

“I have been working on some technical aspects to ensure the desired all-round improvement,” Jyothi told Sportstar ahead of the Asian Games.

“Yes, my career-graph took an upswing after joining James Miller Sir. The reasons being he focussed on many aspects like posture, style of running, weight training and importantly worked a lot on mental and physical conditioning,” she said.

“I have to keep really working hard to realise the ultimate goal of making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics,” she added.

Related Topics

Jyothi Yarraji /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; KBFC v JFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in women’s 100m hurdles after false start drama
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics highlights from Asian Games 2023: Yarraji takes silver medal amid disqualification controversy; Sable, Toor strike gold at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Mithun losing to Weng; Srikanth, Prasad-Pratheek lose; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; IND 2-2 CHN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in women’s 100m hurdles after false start drama
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Nandini Agasara wins bronze in women’s heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooters script history at Asian Games 2023, end campaign with 22 medals: Full list of medallists in shooting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; KBFC v JFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in women’s 100m hurdles after false start drama
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics highlights from Asian Games 2023: Yarraji takes silver medal amid disqualification controversy; Sable, Toor strike gold at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Mithun losing to Weng; Srikanth, Prasad-Pratheek lose; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win; IND 2-2 CHN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment