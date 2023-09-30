MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India demolishes Pakistan 10-2 to register its biggest margin of victory in hockey

Even if the superiority of the Indian team is considered, evident in the Asian Champions Trophy just over a month ago, this was clinical to the point of ruthless.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 22:01 IST , Hangzhou, China - 3 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
India’s captain, Harmanpreet (in blue), with his four goals – two penalty corners and two strokes -- insisted the team wasn’t getting ahead of it despite the massive win.
India’s captain, Harmanpreet (in blue), with his four goals – two penalty corners and two strokes -- insisted the team wasn’t getting ahead of it despite the massive win. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain, Harmanpreet (in blue), with his four goals – two penalty corners and two strokes -- insisted the team wasn’t getting ahead of it despite the massive win. | Photo Credit: AP

It was billed as the clash of arch-rivals. It ended up being a one-sided display of pure excellence and dominance as India thrashed Pakistan 10-2 in their Pool A match here on Saturday.

This is the highest ever margin of victory for India against Pakistan and the first time India has scored more than seven goals in 180 face-offs so far.

Even if the superiority of the Indian team is considered, evident in the Asian Champions Trophy just over a month ago, this was clinical to the point of ruthless.

AS IT HAPPENED: India vs Pakistan hockey, HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: IND thrashes PAK 10-2 in Pool A match

Back then Pakistan, despite losing, had shown traces of individual brilliance and signs of going down fighting. On Saturday, there was barely any evidence of either. The result assures India of a semifinal spot with a last league match against Bangladesh yet to come.

India dominated from the beginning and broke ahead early, Mandeep Singh deflecting in a pass from Abhishek in the 8th minute.

There was wave after wave of Indian attack as the young and inexperienced Pakistan side struggled to keep pace with the Indians’ speed. The Indians simply ran away with the ball at will, took shots at the goal that more often than not were on target and then fell back in numbers to defend before the Pakistan forwards had a chance to break through.

The second quarter was slightly better for Pakistan with a couple of chances that India had to scramble to save.

The change of ends added a little spark to the Pakistan efforts, earning a series of penalty corners – they had a total 9 PCs to India’s 5 – and converting twice. Captain Umar Bhutta was the lone bright spot running everywhere to keep his flock together and there was some desperate diving to trap and save Indian attacks but there was only so much the team could do.

So completely was India over the opposition that defender Varun Kumar, lurking inside the Pakistan circle, scored a field goal in the 41st minute, deflecting in Sukhjeet Singh’s pass. By then, India was already six goals up.

“It was just off the back of the Japan game and I wasn’t happy with the way we ended that so we wanted to set a marker for a complete game and we were pretty consistent all four quarters. I am not worried about the score, that is a result of good performance, it’s more about us finding out how we play to our strengths, it’s the structure we are after,” coach Craig Fulton admitted.

And captain Harmanpreet, with his four goals – two penalty corners and two strokes -- insisted the team wasn’t getting ahead of it despite the massive win.

“We are not thinking about the semifinals, we are going match-by-match only. It doesn’t matte who we meet in the semis, it is important for us to be prepared for anyone. No team can be easy so focus is on the one we play next,” Harmanpreet said.

Our mindset is to get something every time we enter the circle, a goal or a shot on target or a PC and we all did that today. In modern hockey you cannot be easy, teams can score at any moment so at half time we talked about staying mentally strong and to not repeat mistakes,” he added.

Match score
India 10 (Harmanpreet Singh 4, Varun Kumar 2, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh, Sumit) bt Pakistan 2 (Mohd. Sufyan Khan, Abdul Rana).

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Harmanpreet Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India demolishes Pakistan 10-2 to register its biggest margin of victory in hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EBFC 2-1 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Cleiton late freekick gives lead to Red and Gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Starc takes hattrick; Full scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc takes hattrick against Netherlands in warm-up match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Arsenal heaps misery on Bournemouth with 4-0 away win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India demolishes Pakistan 10-2 to register its biggest margin of victory in hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirabai Chanu’s date with Asian Games 2023 ends with injury nightmare in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Asian Games 2023, Kabaddi: Full India match schedule, squads, dates, time,
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan hockey, HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: IND thrashes PAK 10-2 in Pool A match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India demolishes Pakistan 10-2 to register its biggest margin of victory in hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EBFC 2-1 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Cleiton late freekick gives lead to Red and Gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Starc takes hattrick; Full scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc takes hattrick against Netherlands in warm-up match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Arsenal heaps misery on Bournemouth with 4-0 away win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment