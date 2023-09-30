MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of September 30, India has won 38 medals, comprising 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 20:30 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Pal Sandhu won the gold medal in the men’s team event at the 19th Asian Games.
India’s Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Pal Sandhu won the gold medal in the men’s team event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Pal Sandhu won the gold medal in the men’s team event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won gold in the Mixed Doubles after winning the third set tie-breaker against Chinese Taipei to secure India’s second medal in tennis after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni’s silver in Men’s Doubles.

The Indian men’s team beat Pakistan men’s squash team event to give India its 10th gold in this Asian Games.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol topped the qualification in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team but settled for a silver in the final, going down 14-16 to China.

In the men’s 10000m, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze, respectively.

FOLLOW | ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 30 HIGHLIGHTS

As of September 30, India has won 38 medals, comprising 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar- Silver
Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh- Bronze
Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
Squash Men's Team Gold
Squash Women's Team Bronze
Tennis Men's Doubles Silver
Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EBFC 1-1 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Cleiton scores equalizer for Red and Gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan hockey, HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: IND thrashes PAK 10-2 in Pool A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mirabai Chanu’s date with Asian Games 2023 ends with injury nightmare in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mirabai Chanu’s date with Asian Games 2023 ends with injury nightmare in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Asian Games 2023, Kabaddi: Full India match schedule, squads, dates, time,
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan hockey, HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: IND thrashes PAK 10-2 in Pool A match
    Team Sportstar
  5. North Korea’s Ri sets weightlifting world record at Asian Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EBFC 1-1 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Cleiton scores equalizer for Red and Gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan hockey, HIGHLIGHTS Asian Games 2023: IND thrashes PAK 10-2 in Pool A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mirabai Chanu’s date with Asian Games 2023 ends with injury nightmare in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment