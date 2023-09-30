Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won gold in the Mixed Doubles after winning the third set tie-breaker against Chinese Taipei to secure India’s second medal in tennis after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni’s silver in Men’s Doubles.

The Indian men’s team beat Pakistan men’s squash team event to give India its 10th gold in this Asian Games.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol topped the qualification in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team but settled for a silver in the final, going down 14-16 to China.

In the men’s 10000m, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze, respectively.

As of September 30, India has won 38 medals, comprising 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze.