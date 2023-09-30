Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won gold in the Mixed Doubles after winning the third set tie-breaker against Chinese Taipei to secure India’s second medal in tennis after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni’s silver in Men’s Doubles.
The Indian men’s team beat Pakistan men’s squash team event to give India its 10th gold in this Asian Games.
Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol topped the qualification in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team but settled for a silver in the final, going down 14-16 to China.
In the men’s 10000m, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze, respectively.
As of September 30, India has won 38 medals, comprising 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Kartik Kumar- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Gulveer Singh- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak-Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi- Silver
