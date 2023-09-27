MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: More medals in shooting an encouraging sign but there’s scope for improvement, says Gagan Narang

India won seven medals in shooting on September 27, taking its tally to 12 in the discipline, second to only the 2006 Asian Games, where it finished with 14 medals.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 20:49 IST , Hangzhou, China - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
File Photo: Narang, the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist in shooting and the vice president of International Olympic Association, was seen cheering for the Indian shooters from the stands.
File Photo: Narang, the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist in shooting and the vice president of International Olympic Association, was seen cheering for the Indian shooters from the stands. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Narang, the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist in shooting and the vice president of International Olympic Association, was seen cheering for the Indian shooters from the stands. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gagan Narang wears several hats but the one he feels most passionately about is Indian shooting. The Olympic medallist is here as the International Olympic Association’s (IOA) vice president but the sport remains close to his heart.

On Wednesday, Narang was cheering for the Indian girls from the stands.

“Very happy that young athletes are winning medals. The average age of winning has reduced all over and India finds its place among that. It has been a good transition and we are getting stronger by the day,” Narang told Sportstar in an exclusive chat.

“Someone winning a medal at the age of 19 is fantastic – Esha, Ramita, Mehuli, Rudrankksh, Aishwary – so it definitely looks good. We have had some unexpected performances here, specially in team events, and I am looking forward to taking back more shooting medals than the previous editions.”

He added that while the winning age was getting lower, the temperament was getting better.

ALSO READ: With seven medals in one day, Indian shooters relish in glory at Asian Games

“When we started, we just wanted to get into the top 20. Then a couple of years later, we wanted to get into the finals. After a few more years, we wanted to get into the medal bracket, which we eventually did. But now, these youngsters are not even thinking about participation or finals. They are only thinking of medals; that too, only the top one. That’s a mindset change in Indian shooting,” he explained.

“I also feel that Indian shooting has seen a generational shift and when that happens, obviously there is a lull in between. But now the medals have started coming in, we just need to guide and protect them and give them what is required -- not more or less – because sometimes, too much also leads to complacency,” he added.

But he also had a word of caution.

“The support and knowledge they are getting has to be the right amount at the right time. We need to work on particular events, like the shotgun events, and areas where are missing narrowly, finishing 4th or 5th,” Narang said.

“We also need to remember that teams come in only in continental events, at the Olympics it’s only individual. The idea is to not compete against a person or country but give your best and hope it’s enough on that day.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Gagan Narang /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: India 286/9 in 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Roshibina Devi, the fighter from Manipur, ready to ‘give her life’ for Asian Games 2023 gold in Wushu
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 BFC; ISL 2023-24: Boumous scores for Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamim Iqbal hits out at Bangladesh Cricket Board after saying he opted out of World Cup
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: More medals in shooting an encouraging sign but there’s scope for improvement, says Gagan Narang
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Roshibina Devi, the fighter from Manipur, ready to ‘give her life’ for Asian Games 2023 gold in Wushu
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Asian Games 2023: More medals in shooting an encouraging sign but there’s scope for improvement, says Gagan Narang
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 27 and winners list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Displaced Afghan women volleyball athletes defy Taliban at Asian Games
    Reuters
  5. Shooting stars of different hues: With seven medals in one day, Indian shooters relish in glory at Asian Games 2023
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: India 286/9 in 353 chase vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Roshibina Devi, the fighter from Manipur, ready to ‘give her life’ for Asian Games 2023 gold in Wushu
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 BFC; ISL 2023-24: Boumous scores for Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamim Iqbal hits out at Bangladesh Cricket Board after saying he opted out of World Cup
    AP
  5. Asian Games 2023: More medals in shooting an encouraging sign but there’s scope for improvement, says Gagan Narang
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment