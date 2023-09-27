Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 50m 3P team event

Indian trio of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik won silver medal in the women’s 50m 3 Positions team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

India had a total score of 1764, nine behind China who took the gold. Republic of Korea clinched bronze with 1756.

Samra set a new National Record of 594 and finished second to progress to the individual final. China’s Xia Siyu, who had the same score as the Indian, topped the qualification round due to more inner 10s.

Chouksey too made it to the individual final in sixth spot with a total of 590. Kaushik finished 18th with 580.

India now has 15 medals at the ongoing Asiad, comprising three gold, five silver and seven bronze.