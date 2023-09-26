Asian Games 2023: India in Gymnastics full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

Gymnastics events at the Hangzhou Asian Games will start on September 24.
Pranati Nayak will be the sole Indian gymnast at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The 28-year-old gymnast, who has represented the nation in multiple international events, will be looking to win India’s second medal in the sport.
India has only won a solitary medal in the Asian Games in gymnastics, with Ashish Kumar’s bronze in floor exercises in the 2010 Asian Games being it.
Ashish did take part in the Asian Games trials, but failed to make the cut.
At Hangzhou, gymnastics events will be held in Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium, where gymnasts across the continent will compete for 14 gold medals.
Here is the schedule for the Indian gymnasts at Hangzhou.
Asian Games 2022 Artistic Gymnastics Schedule
September 27:
September 28: 12 PM to 3 PM
September 29: 12 PM to 3 PM
India Gymnastics Squad
