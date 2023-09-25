3x3 Basketball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; India’s men’s, women’s squads at Hangzhou 2022

A faster, shorter version of the original sport, 3×3 basketball, as the name suggests, features three players in each team.

The changes do not end here. Each game usually lasts 10 minutes. Whenever possession changes hands, the ball must be dribbled or passed beyond the arc before initiating the next attack.

During regular game time, the first team to reach 21 points will be declared the winner. In the event of a tie, the team that scores two additional points first during overtime will be declared the winner.

The sport made its Olympic debut in 2020 in Tokyo but was included into the Asiad programme in 2018 at the Jakarta and Palembang Games.

In Hangzhou, the games will be held in Deqing Geographic Information Park from September 25 to October 1, in both men’s and women’s events. The men’s competition has 19 teams divided in four groups while the women’s competition has 15 teams put in four.

The topper of each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The second and third-placed teams will play crossover match for a spot in the last-eight.

India will participate in both competitions and has named a eight-member contingent. The women’s team will be in Pool A along with Uzbekistan and China whereas the men’s team has been put in Pool C where it will take on Malaysia, China and Macao.

