3x3 Basketball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; India’s men’s, women’s squads at Hangzhou 2022

Asian Games 2023: The 3x3 basketball men’s competition will have 19 teams divided in five groups while 15 women’s teams are divided across four groups.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 17:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A 3x3 Basketball game usually lasts around 10 minutes.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A 3x3 Basketball game usually lasts around 10 minutes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A 3x3 Basketball game usually lasts around 10 minutes.

A faster, shorter version of the original sport, 3×3 basketball, as the name suggests, features three players in each team.

The changes do not end here. Each game usually lasts 10 minutes. Whenever possession changes hands, the ball must be dribbled or passed beyond the arc before initiating the next attack.

During regular game time, the first team to reach 21 points will be declared the winner. In the event of a tie, the team that scores two additional points first during overtime will be declared the winner.

The sport made its Olympic debut in 2020 in Tokyo but was included into the Asiad programme in 2018 at the Jakarta and Palembang Games.

In Hangzhou, the games will be held in Deqing Geographic Information Park from September 25 to October 1, in both men’s and women’s events. The men’s competition has 19 teams divided in four groups while the women’s competition has 15 teams put in four.

The topper of each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The second and third-placed teams will play crossover match for a spot in the last-eight.

India will participate in both competitions and has named a eight-member contingent. The women’s team will be in Pool A along with Uzbekistan and China whereas the men’s team has been put in Pool C where it will take on Malaysia, China and Macao.

SCHEDULE

DAY 1

DAY 2 & DAY 3

DAY 4 & DAY 5

DAY 6

DAY 7

(All times are China Standard Time)

SQUAD

Men’s
Sahaij Pratap Singh, Princepal Singh, Pranav Prince, Lokendra Singh
Women’s
Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Yashneet Kaur, Vaishnavi Yadav

  1. Jemimah Rodrigues says to win the Asian Games gold medal is special
    PTI
  2. 3x3 Basketball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; India’s men’s, women’s squads at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, Highlights: Indian women’s team beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs, wins country’s maiden cricket gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: India wins maiden cricket gold; Indian team clinches gold with World Record score in 10m air rifle
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Bopanna and Bhambri, gold medal favourites, upset in men’s doubles second round
    PTI
  1. Jemimah Rodrigues says to win the Asian Games gold medal is special
    PTI
  2. 3x3 Basketball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; India’s men’s, women’s squads at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Bopanna and Bhambri, gold medal favourites, upset in men’s doubles second round
    PTI
  4. Who is Titas Sadhu - the Indian pacer who picked three wickets in Asian Games gold medal match win?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India women’s cricket team clinches gold, beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs
    Team Sportstar
