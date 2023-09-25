MagazineBuy Print

Rowing at Asian Games 2023: India men’s four, quadruple sculls teams win bronze medals

The team, having tagged 500m and 1000m at the fourth spot, went past the Japanese team to eventually finish behind leader Uzbekistan and runner-up China. The sculls outfit lost to China (1st) and Uzbekistan.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 08:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Indian men’s four team.
FILE PHOTO: The Indian men’s four team. | Photo Credit: Media SAI
FILE PHOTO: The Indian men’s four team. | Photo Credit: Media SAI

India finished its Asian Games campaign in rowing on a high as the Indian men’s four—Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish—and quadruple sculls team—Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh—on Monday bagged bronze medals.

The four team, having tagged 500m and 1000m at the fourth spot, went past the Japanese team to eventually finish behind leader Uzbekistan (6:04.96) and runner-up China (6:10.04) with a timing of 6:10.81. The sculls outfit (6:08.61) lost to China (6:02.65) and Uzbekistan (6:04.64).

India has five medals in rowing, having earlier bagged two silver and one bronze on Sunday.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
