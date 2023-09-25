Rowing at Asian Games 2023: India men’s four, quadruple sculls teams win bronze medals

India finished its Asian Games campaign in rowing on a high as the Indian men’s four—Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish—and quadruple sculls team—Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh—on Monday bagged bronze medals.

The four team, having tagged 500m and 1000m at the fourth spot, went past the Japanese team to eventually finish behind leader Uzbekistan (6:04.96) and runner-up China (6:10.04) with a timing of 6:10.81. The sculls outfit (6:08.61) lost to China (6:02.65) and Uzbekistan (6:04.64).

India has five medals in rowing, having earlier bagged two silver and one bronze on Sunday.