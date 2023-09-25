Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze medal in 25m rapid fire pistol team event

The Indian 25m rapid fire pistol team on Monday won the bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, and Adarsh Singh’s respective qualification scores added up to 1718. Although Indonesia had an identical score, the country’s fate was sealed owing to India having a greater number of inner-10s on the scoresheet. India had 45 ‘x’s, while fourth-placed Indonesia could only get 37 ‘x’s.

shooters keep delivering at Asian Games



Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala win Bronze in 25m men's rapid fire pistol team event.



India's medals tally is up to 10 now.

After the two stages of the event, Vijayveer’s scores read 582-18x. He will be India’s sole representative in the final, which starts at 11:30 AM IST. Adarsh’s 576-13x could only see him finish 14th. Anish, meanwhile, messed up in the second stage to only register 560-14x and end 21st.

China topped the standings with a massive new world record of 1765, while Korea placed second with a tally of 1734 hits.