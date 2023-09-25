MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze medal in 25m rapid fire pistol team event

Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh’s respective qualification scores added up to 1718.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 10:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anish Bhanwala (left), Vijayveer Sidhu (centre), and Adarsh Singh’s respective qualification scores added up to 1718.
Anish Bhanwala (left), Vijayveer Sidhu (centre), and Adarsh Singh’s respective qualification scores added up to 1718. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Anish Bhanwala (left), Vijayveer Sidhu (centre), and Adarsh Singh’s respective qualification scores added up to 1718. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian 25m rapid fire pistol team on Monday won the bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, and Adarsh Singh’s respective qualification scores added up to 1718. Although Indonesia had an identical score, the country’s fate was sealed owing to India having a greater number of inner-10s on the scoresheet. India had 45 ‘x’s, while fourth-placed Indonesia could only get 37 ‘x’s.

After the two stages of the event, Vijayveer’s scores read 582-18x. He will be India’s sole representative in the final, which starts at 11:30 AM IST. Adarsh’s 576-13x could only see him finish 14th. Anish, meanwhile, messed up in the second stage to only register 560-14x and end 21st.

China topped the standings with a massive new world record of 1765, while Korea placed second with a tally of 1734 hits.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze medal in 25m rapid fire pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet returns, India wins toss and opts to bat first in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India 6th in standings after clinching first gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally on September 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ajax removes director of football Mislintat with immediate effect
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet returns, India wins toss and opts to bat first in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze medal in 25m rapid fire pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rowing at Asian Games 2023: India men’s four, quadruple sculls teams win bronze medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India 6th in standings after clinching first gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. India wins first Asian Games 2023 gold medal with World Record score in men’s 10m air rifle team event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze medal in 25m rapid fire pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet returns, India wins toss and opts to bat first in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 25 LIVE - India 6th in standings after clinching first gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally on September 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ajax removes director of football Mislintat with immediate effect
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment