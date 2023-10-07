MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Representing India in Olympics is the ultimate goal, says Jyothi Surekha after winning three gold medals

Reflecting on her Asian Games show, the Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh Government said it was the best and most satisfying performance in a single event.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 16:29 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Gold medallist Jyothi Surekha gestures after winning the compound women’s individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Gold medallist Jyothi Surekha gestures after winning the compound women’s individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Gold medallist Jyothi Surekha gestures after winning the compound women’s individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fresh from her stunning feat of winning three gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games, archer V. Jyothi Surekha is now looking for the compound bow category to be included in the Olympics.

“We are hoping that a decision, which has been postponed quite a few times, will be taken soon and the event will feature in the 2027 Olympics,” the 27-year-old Surekha informed Sportstar from Hangzhou on Saturday.

“Well, representing India in the Olympics is the ultimate goal, and winning a medal will be even greater. Definitely, it is a long way to go and obviously, I have to continue shooting as well as I am doing right now,” she said.

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha, who won a hat-trick of gold, once thought of quitting the sport

“Olympic medal is for sure the biggest target right now but it will be a long wait for sure. Let us see how things shape up in the run-up to the 2028 edition if the event is introduced in that Olympics,” Surekha explained.

Reflecting on her Asian Games show, the Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh Government said it was the best and most satisfying performance in a single event.

“It is not just the gold that gave me a lot of satisfaction but also the way I shot right through the Asian Games was really pleasing,” she said.

Interestingly, Surekha is not all excited but pointed out that she felt quite normal even after the third gold. “It is not that I am not conscious of the magnitude of the feat, but somehow I didn’t get any different feeling,” she said.

“At the back of the mind, that thought of gunning for the third gold was there. But, I tried my best to focus on what I can do best and not think about the opponent’s scores. I was successful in controlling things which were under my control,” Surekha said even while thanking GoSports.

“The conditions were tough and there was drizzle in the morning but luckily during my final, the weather was clear. Really glad that I could pull off such a satisfying performance,” she said.

“I dedicate these three golds to my parents (V. Surendra and Sri Durga) given the kind of sacrifices they have made to let me continue with my passion in archery over the years,” the champion archer said.

