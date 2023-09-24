MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally on September 24

Asian Games 2023 Medals tally: As on September 24, China is ranked number one, while India is currently seventh below Chinese Taipei.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 20:10 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
China’s Zou Jiaqi, left, and Qiu Xiuping win the first gold of the Asian Games 2023 in the lightweight women’s double sculls rowing.
China’s Zou Jiaqi, left, and Qiu Xiuping win the first gold of the Asian Games 2023 in the lightweight women’s double sculls rowing. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China's Zou Jiaqi, left, and Qiu Xiuping win the first gold of the Asian Games 2023 in the lightweight women's double sculls rowing.

China won the first gold of the Asian Games 2023 when Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping dominated the women’s lightweight double sculls final.

FOLLOW | Asian Games, September 24 Live Updates

As on September 24, China leads the medals tally. India is currently seventh in the medals tally below Chinese Taipei.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 20 7 3 30
2 Republic of Korea 5 4 5 14
3 Japan 2 7 5 14
4 Hong Kong, China 2 0 5 7
5 Uzbekistan 1 3 3 7
7 India 0 3 2 5

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

