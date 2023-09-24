Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally on September 24

China won the first gold of the Asian Games 2023 when Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping dominated the women’s lightweight double sculls final.
As on September 24, China leads the medals tally. India is currently seventh in the medals tally below Chinese Taipei.
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|20
|7
|3
|30
|2
|Republic of Korea
|5
|4
|5
|14
|3
|Japan
|2
|7
|5
|14
|4
|Hong Kong, China
|2
|0
|5
|7
|5
|Uzbekistan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|7
|India
|0
|3
|2
|5
