Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian TT, volleyball teams in action today

Hangzhou 2022, Asian Games: Get the live scores, updates, commentary and highlights on this blog for all events and sports at the 2023 Asiad in China.

Updated : Sep 22, 2023 08:08 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal in action
FILE PHOTO: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Hangzhou Asian Games. This is Santadeep Dey, and our correspondent, Aashin Prasad, who is at ground zero, will be helping me bring you all the updates.

  • September 22, 2023 08:04
    STAY TUNED!

    Chitresh Tatha will get the action rolling for Team India in about 30 minutes from now in the IKA Formula Kite Race.

  • September 22, 2023 07:26
    WHO ARE THE INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE ASIAN GAMES TODAY - SEPTEMBER 22?

    Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 22 in Hangzhou:

    MODERN PENTATHLON

    8:05 AM IST ONWARDS -     Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar (1:30 PM IST)

    SAILING

    8:30 AM IST ONWARDS -     Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

    Men’s Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar

    Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

    Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

    Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

    Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha

    Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

    Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan

    Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan

    Men’s Windsurfer - RS - X-Eabad Ali

    Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 -Vishnu Saravanan

    Women’s Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh

    ROWING

    1 PM IST - Semifinals, Men’s single scull (M1X) -Balraj Panwar

    TABLE TENNIS

    9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen

    1:30 PM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

    3:30 PM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore

    VOLLEYBALL

    12 PM IST - India vs Chinese Taipei

  • September 22, 2023 07:21
    WHERE TO WATCH THE ASIAN GAMES EVENTS LIVE?

    The Asian Games events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

