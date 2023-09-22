- September 22, 2023 08:04STAY TUNED!
Chitresh Tatha will get the action rolling for Team India in about 30 minutes from now in the IKA Formula Kite Race.
- September 22, 2023 07:26WHO ARE THE INDIANS IN ACTION AT THE ASIAN GAMES TODAY - SEPTEMBER 22?
Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 22 in Hangzhou:
MODERN PENTATHLON
8:05 AM IST ONWARDS - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar (1:30 PM IST)
SAILING
8:30 AM IST ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Men’s Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar
Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon
Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha
Women’s Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan
Men’s Windsurfer - RS - X-Eabad Ali
Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 -Vishnu Saravanan
Women’s Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh
ROWING
1 PM IST - Semifinals, Men’s single scull (M1X) -Balraj Panwar
TABLE TENNIS
9:30 AM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen
1:30 PM IST - Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore
3:30 PM IST - Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore
VOLLEYBALL
12 PM IST - India vs Chinese Taipei
- September 22, 2023 07:21WHERE TO WATCH THE ASIAN GAMES EVENTS LIVE?
The Asian Games events will be streaming live on SonyLIV. It will also be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian TT, volleyball teams in action today
- India vs Australia, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS, head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
- ‘We’ll see’: Lionel Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
- Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 22: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
- South America’s 2030 Football World Cup bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE