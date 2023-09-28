MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India men’s hockey team beats Japan 4-2, overtakes Pakistan from top of Pool A

Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team beat Japan 4-2 in the Pool A match on Thursday.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 19:49 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey players in action at the Asian Games 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey players in action at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey players in action at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men’s team continued its winning streak to beat Japan 4-2 in the Pool A match at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou.

​ASIAN GAMES HIGHLIGHTS - SEPTEMBER 28

More to follow

