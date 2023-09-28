Asian Games 2023: India men’s hockey team beats Japan 4-2, overtakes Pakistan from top of Pool A

The Indian men’s team continued its winning streak to beat Japan 4-2 in the Pool A match at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou.
ASIAN GAMES HIGHLIGHTS - SEPTEMBER 28
More to follow
