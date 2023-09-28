MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022

Two second half goals by Saudi Arabia’s striker, Mohammed Khalil Marran, saw India get knocked out of the Asian Games 2023 in the round of 16 match in Hangzhou, China.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 19:08 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India, led by Sunil Chhetri, had made it to the round of 16 of the Asian Games after 13 years.
India, led by Sunil Chhetri, had made it to the round of 16 of the Asian Games after 13 years. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu
infoIcon

India, led by Sunil Chhetri, had made it to the round of 16 of the Asian Games after 13 years. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

Two second half goals by Saudi Arabia’s striker, Mohammed Khalil Marran, saw India get knocked out of the Asian Games 2023 in the round of 16 match at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 28 LIVE - India stays fifth with 6 gold, 25 medals in total after winning gold in men’s 10m air pistol team event, Roshibina clinches Wushu silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Japan hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: Abhishek, Mandeep score as IND 2-0 vs JPN at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Irani Cup: Saurashtra hosts Rest of India as 2023-24 domestic season resumes
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Saudi Arabia football Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND 0-2 KSA, Sunil Chhetri and Co. knocked out of Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football at Asian Games 2023: What happened when India last played in Round of 16 of Asiad?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Boumous goal guides Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 1-0 win against nine-man Bengaluru FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. India vs Pakistan in SAFF U19 Championship 2023 final as Blue Colts beat Nepal on penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Marran scores twice as Saudi Arabia knocks India out of Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 28 LIVE - India stays fifth with 6 gold, 25 medals in total after winning gold in men’s 10m air pistol team event, Roshibina clinches Wushu silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Japan hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: Abhishek, Mandeep score as IND 2-0 vs JPN at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Irani Cup: Saurashtra hosts Rest of India as 2023-24 domestic season resumes
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment