Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian gold, silver and bronze medallists at Hangzhou 2022

India finished its campaign at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with a total of 107 medals, its biggest-ever haul at a single edition.

The medal haul comprised 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze with the country achieving its best performance in terms of specific colours as well.

Shooting fetched India the most number of gold medals (seven) followed by athletics (six) and archery (five).

Compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale won the most gold medals (three) for the country.

Here’s the full list of Indian medallists at Asian Games 2023 according to the colour of the medals:

GOLD

DISCIPLINE ATHLETE Archery (Men's Individual) Ojas Deotale Archery (Women's Individual) Jyothi Surekha Vennam Archery (Women's Compound Team) Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami Archery (Men's Compound Team) Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar Archery (Mixed Team) Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Deotale Athletics (Men's 3000m Steeplechase) Avinash Sable Athletics (Men's 4x400m Relay) Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw) Neeraj Chopra Athletics (Men's Shot Put) Tajinderpal Singh Toor Athletics (Women's 5000m) Parul Chaudhary Athletics (Women's Javelin Throw) Annu Rani Badminton (Men's Doubles) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Cricket Men's Team Cricket Women's Team Equestrian (Dressage Team) Hriday Vipul Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela Hockey Men's Team Kabaddi Men's Team Kabaddi Women's Team Shooting (10m Air Pistol Men's Team) Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal Shooting (10m Air Rifle Men's Team) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil Shooting (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Team) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran Shooting (Trap Men's Team) Zoravar Singh Sandhu, KD Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman Shooting (10m Air Pistol Women) Palak Shooting (25m Pistol Women's Team) Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan Shooting (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women) Sift Kaur Samra Squash (Men's Team) Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar Squash (Mixed Doubles) Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Tennis (Mixed Doubles) Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale

SILVER

DISCIPLINE ATHLETE Archery (Compound Men's Individual) Abhishek Verma Archery (Recurve Men's Team) Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke Athletics (Men's 10,000m) Kartik Kumar Athletics (Men's 1500m) Ajay Kumar Saroj Athletics (Men's 5000m) Avinash Sable Athletics (Men's 800m) Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath Athletics (Decathlon) Tejaswin Shankar Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw) Kishore Kumar Jena Athletics (Men's Long Jump) M. Sreeshankar Athletics (Women's 100m Hurdles) Jyothi Yarraji Athletics (Women's 1500m) Harmilan Bains Athletics (Women's 3000m Steeplechase) Parul Chaudhary Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay) R. Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi, Subha Venkatesan Athletics (Women's 800m) Harmilan Bains Athletics (Women's Long Jump) Ancy Sojan Athletics (4x400m Mixed Relay) Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, R. Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan Badminton (Men's Team) Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, HS Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath, Sai Pratheek Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kapoor Boxing (Women's 66-75kg) Lovlina Borgohain Bridge (Men's Team) Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tewari, Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral Chess (Men's Team) Vidit Gujarathi, Hari Krishna Pentala, Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa Chess (Women's Team) Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri Baskar, R Vaishali Golf (Women's Individual) Aditi Ashok Rowing (Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls) Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh Rowing (Men's Eight) Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, Dhananjay Uttam Pande Sailing (Girls' Dinghy - ILCA4) Neha Thakur Shooting (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting (Men's Skeet) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Shooting (10m Air Pistol Team Women) Palak, Esha Singh, Divya Thadigol Subbaraju Shooting (10m Air Pistol Women) Esha Singh Shooting (10m Air Rifle Team Women) Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, Ashi Chouksey Shooting (25m Pistol Women) Esha Singh Shooting (50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women) Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik Shooting (Trap Team Women) Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer Shooting (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Sarabjot Singh Squash (Men's Singles) Saurav Ghosal Tennis (Men's Doubles) Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni Wushu (Women's 60kg) Naorem Roshibina Devi Wrestling (Men's 86kg) Deepak Punia)

BRONZE