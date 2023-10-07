Asian Games 2023, India medal tally: Indian athletes win 107 medals for highest haul ever; full list of winners at Hangzhou 2022

The Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou won 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals to finish its campaign. This is the nation’s biggest-ever haul in a single edition of the quadrennial showpiece.
Among the major highlights, Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra defended his Asiad javelin title with a massive 88.88m throw. Athletics fetched the highest number of medals among all disciplines—29.
Indian shooting bettered its best count of 14 at Doha 2006 to win 22 medals in China. Twelve of these medals have come in team events.
The men’s and women’s cricket and kabaddi team did the double, hauling in gold medals in each of these sections.
In compound archery, India clean swept the five gold medals on offer, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale registering a rare treble. It bodes well for the team even as compound archery seeks a permanent inclusion in the Olympic programme ahead of Los Angeles 2028.
On the badminton front, the World No. 3 pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched India’s first-ever gold with a straight-games win in the men’s doubles final. The squad returned with three medals, its second-best performance ever.
Some of these medals also guaranteed athletes Paris 2024 berths. The Indian men’s hockey team with a golden finish, and boxers Nikhat Zareen (bronze), Parveen (bronze), Preeti (bronze) and Lovlina (bronze), are the ones who got tickets to the marquee event in the French capital in less than 300 days from now.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Archery
|Compound Men's Individual
|Ojas Deotale - Gold
|Archery
|Compound Women's Individual
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Gold
|Archery
|Compound Men's Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Women's Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Mixed Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Men's Individual
|Abhishek Verma - Silver
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Team
|Silver
|Archery
|Compound Women's Individual
|Aditi Swami - Bronze
|Archery
|Recurve Women's Team
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable - Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Neeraj Chopra- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Gold
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary - Gold
|Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Annu Rani - Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Kartik Kumar - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Ajay Kumar -Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Avinash Sable - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 800m
|Mohammed Afsal - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Kishore Jena - Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump
|Sreeshankar -Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 1500m
|Harmilan Bains - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 800m
|Harmilan Bains - Silver
|Athletics
|Women's Long Jump
|Ancy Sojan - Silver
|Athletics
|4x400m Mixed relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Gulveer Singh - Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Jinson Johnson - Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Priti Lamba - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Discus Throw
|Seema Punia - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon
|Nandini Agasara - Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Athletics
|35km Race Walk Mixed Team
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men's Doubles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Gold
|Badminton
|Men's team
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|Prannoy - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina - Bronze
|Boxing
|Men's +92kg
|Narender - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 45-50kg
|Nikhat Zareen - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 50-54kg
|Preeti - Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 54-57kg
|Parveen -Bronze
|Bridge
|Men's Team
|Silver
|Canoe Sprint
|Men's Canoe Double 1000m
|Bronze
|Chess
|Men's Team
|Silver
|Chess
|Women's Team
|Silver
|Cricket
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla - Bronze
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Aditi Ashok -Silver
|Hockey
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Hockey
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Kabaddi
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Roller Skating
|Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Roller Skating
|Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Sepaktakraw
|Women's Regu
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|Trap Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak-Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra - Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh - Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh - Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh - Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|Trap Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Trap Men
|Chenai KD - Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Squash
|Men's Singles
|Saurav Ghosal - Silver
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles
|Bronze
|Table Tennis
|Women's Doubles
|Bronze
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 86kg
|Deepak Punia - Silver
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg
|Aman - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 87kg
|Sunil Kumar - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 53kg
|Antim Panghal - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 62kg
|Sonam - Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 76kg
|Kiran - Bronze
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi - Silver
