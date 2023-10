Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 5, all winners list

India’s Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold by beating Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the archery women’s team compound event to give India its 19th gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu beat Malaysia in the mixed doubles event to win India’s 20th gold at the Hanghzou 2022 games.

Later, India’s men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar secured another archery gold medal after its 235-230 win against South Korea.

In the evening, Saurav Ghosal won silver in the men’s singles final in squash before Antim Panghal defeated Mongolia’s Bolortuya Bat-Ochir 3-1 to take the bronze.

As of October 5, India has won 86 medals, comprising of 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze.