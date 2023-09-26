IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball: India finishes sixth, loses to Pakistan

- September 26, 2023 17:30That’s all for today!
That’s all from India vs Pakistan match today.
- September 26, 2023 17:28Summary: Pakistan defeats India 3-0
Pakistan’s Murad Khan scored 20 points to enable his team’s win against arch-rival India, who’s highest scorer was Erin Varghese.
- September 26, 2023 17:26India finishes sixth as Pakistan wins third set 23-25
Naveed MK deals the final blow to India. Pakistan defeats India 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 to claim the fifth spot in the Asian Games men’s volleyball tally.
- September 26, 2023 17:2221-23
If Pakistan wins two more points, then they will be ranked fifth.
- September 26, 2023 17:2017-19
In an attempt to close in the third set, Indians ensure that the Pakistani’s make three consecutive errors.
- September 26, 2023 17:1815-19
India call for time-out as India is four points behind.
- September 26, 2023 17:1311-14
Musawer and Ashwal Rai’s service errors make them lose points. Pakistan leads by three points.
- September 26, 2023 17:119-11
Musawer’s attack leads to India Libero HAri PRasad making a dig error, causing India to lose a point.
- September 26, 2023 17:096-8
Murad Khan is Pakistan’s top scorer as the Indians find it hard to face his attacks.
- September 26, 2023 17:065-5
Consecutive serve errors by Indians and Pakistani’s lead to an equaliser.
- September 26, 2023 17:043-2
India leads as Erin Varghese and Guru Prasanth make it count.
- September 26, 2023 16:59India loses second set 20-25
Looks like Pakistan’s time-out as Murad’s attack point wins second set for Pakistan.
- September 26, 2023 16:5416-22
A six point disadvantage for India as Shameem’s block against Murad falls flat.
- September 26, 2023 16:5114-18
LM Manoj’s block error followed by Amit Gulia’s attack point leads to India aiming a comeback.
- September 26, 2023 16:4812-16
India’s team seems to have lost its spunk present in its group stage matches.
- September 26, 2023 16:4611-13
India trails by two points as Guru Prasanth’s attack is too hard for Murad to retaliate.
- September 26, 2023 16:414-6
After Guru Prasanth makes an attack error, Naveed MK neutralises it with an attack error for Pakistan.
- September 26, 2023 16:383-3
Shameem gets an attack point as the teams equalise.
- September 26, 2023 16:351-1
Muhammad Kashif gets a serve error!
- September 26, 2023 16:29Pakistan wins first set 21-25 vs India !
With Mohan Ukkrapandian making a service mistake, Pakistan takes the first set.
- September 26, 2023 16:2720-23
Pakistan leads by three points and aims for first set victory.
- September 26, 2023 16:2420-20
Naveed MK’s dig error against Erin Varghese’s fierce attack leads to India closing in on Pakistan. Following which Amit Gulia’s famed pike serve leaves Abdul Zaheer hapless, enabling an equaliser.
- September 26, 2023 16:2117-18
Pakistan takes the lead as Erin Varghese’s attack is erred making it easy for Murad Khan to block and score, leading to an Indian time-out.
- September 26, 2023 16:1816-15
Following the time-out, Pakistan attempts in equalising India and overtaking.
- September 26, 2023 16:1716-13
India leads by three points after which Pakistan’s coach Issanaye calls for time-out!
- September 26, 2023 16:1413-12
India takes the lead again as Guru Prasanth shines in the match.
- September 26, 2023 16:119-9
India manages to catch up with Pakistan as both teams are at a 9 all scoreline
- September 26, 2023 16:086-8
India trails by two points as Ali UF attempts a receive from Guru Prasanth, which goes in vain.
- September 26, 2023 16:06IND 2-2 PAK
Guru Prasanth gets India’s first point, but the next point comes as Khan M countered with an attack with Ashwal Rai not being able to block.
- September 26, 2023 15:55India and Pakistan squads!
- September 26, 2023 15:40When was the last time the two teams faced each other?
According to FIVB, the two teams last faced each other in 2019 when India lost to Pakistan 2 - 3.
- September 26, 2023 15:32WHAT HAPPENED WHEN INDIA FACED JAPAN?
On paper, it appeared like there was a chance - a sliver, maybe. The Indian men were riding high from their triple wins in their previous matches, including the upsets of South Korea and Chinese Taipei.
World No. 5 Japan was up next. Japan had sent its second-string team to the Asian Games, with its recent Asian Championship-winning squad building up towards the Olympics 2024 qualifiers.
But Japan’s backup men displayed the depth in quality to snuff out the tiny possibility of a shock result with a straight set 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 dismantling of India in the top six clash here at the China Textile Sports City Centre Gymnasium on Sunday.
- September 26, 2023 15:24INDIA AND PAKISTAN MEN’S RANKINGS
Pakistan ranks 51st in the World in comparison to India’s 73.
- September 26, 2023 15:15When and where to watch India vs Pakistan men’s volleyball match?
India will take on Pakistan in the men’s volleyball match at 4 PM IST. There will be no broadcast for the match. Sportstar will bring you instant updates of the match.
