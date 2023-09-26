MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball: India finishes sixth, loses to Pakistan

Asian Games 2023: Catch the highlights, score and updates from the India vs Pakistan volleyball 5th-6th place classification match.

Updated : Sep 26, 2023 17:31 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s volleyball team.
India's volleyball team.
India’s volleyball team.

Follow Sportstar’s Highlights of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2023 5th- 6th place classification match at China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Scores will read as IND - PAK

  • September 26, 2023 17:30
    That’s all for today!

    That’s all from India vs Pakistan match today.

    Do follow our main blog for more Asian Games updates!

  • September 26, 2023 17:28
    Summary: Pakistan defeats India 3-0

    Pakistan’s Murad Khan scored 20 points to enable his team’s win against arch-rival India, who’s highest scorer was Erin Varghese.

  • September 26, 2023 17:26
    India finishes sixth as Pakistan wins third set 23-25

    Naveed MK deals the final blow to India. Pakistan defeats India 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 to claim the fifth spot in the Asian Games men’s volleyball tally.

  • September 26, 2023 17:22
    21-23

    If Pakistan wins two more points, then they will be ranked fifth.

  • September 26, 2023 17:20
    17-19

    In an attempt to close in the third set, Indians ensure that the Pakistani’s make three consecutive errors.

  • September 26, 2023 17:18
    15-19

    India call for time-out as India is four points behind.

  • September 26, 2023 17:13
    11-14

    Musawer and Ashwal Rai’s service errors make them lose points. Pakistan leads by three points.

  • September 26, 2023 17:11
    9-11

    Musawer’s attack leads to India Libero HAri PRasad making a dig error, causing India to lose a point.

  • September 26, 2023 17:09
    6-8

    Murad Khan is Pakistan’s top scorer as the Indians find it hard to face his attacks.

  • September 26, 2023 17:06
    5-5

    Consecutive serve errors by Indians and Pakistani’s lead to an equaliser.

  • September 26, 2023 17:04
    3-2

    India leads as Erin Varghese and Guru Prasanth make it count.

  • September 26, 2023 16:59
    India loses second set 20-25

    Looks like Pakistan’s time-out as Murad’s attack point wins second set for Pakistan.

  • September 26, 2023 16:54
    16-22

    A six point disadvantage for India as Shameem’s block against Murad falls flat.

  • September 26, 2023 16:51
    14-18

    LM Manoj’s block error followed by Amit Gulia’s attack point leads to India aiming a comeback.

  • September 26, 2023 16:48
    12-16

    India’s team seems to have lost its spunk present in its group stage matches.

  • September 26, 2023 16:46
    11-13

    India trails by two points as Guru Prasanth’s attack is too hard for Murad to retaliate.

  • September 26, 2023 16:41
    4-6

    After Guru Prasanth makes an attack error, Naveed MK neutralises it with an attack error for Pakistan.

  • September 26, 2023 16:38
    3-3

    Shameem gets an attack point as the teams equalise.

  • September 26, 2023 16:35
    1-1

    Muhammad Kashif gets a serve error!

  • September 26, 2023 16:29
    Pakistan wins first set 21-25 vs India !

    With Mohan Ukkrapandian making a service mistake, Pakistan takes the first set.

  • September 26, 2023 16:27
    20-23

    Pakistan leads by three points and aims for first set victory.

  • September 26, 2023 16:24
    20-20

    Naveed MK’s dig error against Erin Varghese’s fierce attack leads to India closing in on Pakistan. Following which Amit Gulia’s famed pike serve leaves Abdul Zaheer hapless, enabling an equaliser.

  • September 26, 2023 16:21
    17-18

    Pakistan takes the lead as Erin Varghese’s attack is erred making it easy for Murad Khan to block and score, leading to an Indian time-out.

  • September 26, 2023 16:18
    16-15

    Following the time-out, Pakistan attempts in equalising India and overtaking.

  • September 26, 2023 16:17
    16-13

    India leads by three points after which Pakistan’s coach Issanaye calls for time-out!

  • September 26, 2023 16:14
    13-12

    India takes the lead again as Guru Prasanth shines in the match.

  • September 26, 2023 16:11
    9-9

    India manages to catch up with Pakistan as both teams are at a 9 all scoreline

  • September 26, 2023 16:08
    6-8

    India trails by two points as Ali UF attempts a receive from Guru Prasanth, which goes in vain.

  • September 26, 2023 16:06
    IND 2-2 PAK

    Guru Prasanth gets India’s first point, but the next point comes as Khan M countered with an attack with Ashwal Rai not being able to block.

  • September 26, 2023 15:55
    India and Pakistan squads!

    Screenshot 2023-09-26 155337.png

  • September 26, 2023 15:40
    When was the last time the two teams faced each other?

    According to FIVB, the two teams last faced each other in 2019 when India lost to Pakistan 2 - 3.

  • September 26, 2023 15:32
    WHAT HAPPENED WHEN INDIA FACED JAPAN?

    On paper, it appeared like there was a chance - a sliver, maybe. The Indian men were riding high from their triple wins in their previous matches, including the upsets of South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

    World No. 5 Japan was up next. Japan had sent its second-string team to the Asian Games, with its recent Asian Championship-winning squad building up towards the Olympics 2024 qualifiers.

    But Japan’s backup men displayed the depth in quality to snuff out the tiny possibility of a shock result with a straight set 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 dismantling of India in the top six clash here at the China Textile Sports City Centre Gymnasium on Sunday.

    Asian Games 2023: Japan stops India’s giant-killing run journey in Volleyball with a win at Hangzhou 2022

    Japan, which had sent its second-string team to the Asian Games, beat the Indian men’s volleyball team 3-0 to deny a hat-trick of wins, after victories over South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

  • September 26, 2023 15:24
    INDIA AND PAKISTAN MEN’S RANKINGS

    Pakistan ranks 51st in the World in comparison to India’s 73.

  • September 26, 2023 15:15
    When and where to watch India vs Pakistan men’s volleyball match?

    India will take on Pakistan in the men’s volleyball match at 4 PM IST. There will be no broadcast for the match. Sportstar will bring you instant updates of the match.

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Volleyball

