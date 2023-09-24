MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket final: When and where to watch match?

Asian Games 2023, INDW vs SLW: Check the live streaming info, when and where to watch the India women’s vs Sri Lanka women’s cricket final match.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 14:23 IST

Team Sportstar
The Indian women’s team will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match on Monday. 
The Indian women’s team will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The Indian women’s team will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian women’s team will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 final on Monday.

Here’s the live streaming info for the match.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Which channel will telecast the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Sri Lanka gold medal final?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Sri Lanka women’s final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Sri Lanka gold medal final?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Sri Lanka women’s final will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website .

Where will the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Sri Lanka gold medal final be played?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Sri Lanka women’s final match will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field.

What time will the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Sri Lanka gold medal final begin?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Sri Lanka women’s final will start at 11:30 AM IST, on September 25.

What time will the toss between India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 women’s gold medal final take place?

The toss between India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 women’s final will happen at 11 AM IST on September 25.

SQUADS
INDIA
Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy.
SRI LANKA
Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana

