Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale wins gold medal in men’s individual compound archery, beats Abhishek Verma in all-Indian final

Ojas Deotale won gold medal in the men’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday after beating Abhishek Verma in an all-Indian final.

Reigning world champion Deotale won the gold medal match with a scoreline of 149-147 against 2014 silver medallist Verma.

Deotale completed a hattrick of gold medals, having already clinched the titles in men’s and mixed team events. India clinched all five gold medals in the compound archery.

Deotale’s and Verma’s medals in the individual event, India’s eighth and ninth respectively in archery at this edition, took the country’s overall tally to 99 medals - 24 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze