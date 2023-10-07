MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale wins gold medal in men’s individual compound archery, beats Abhishek Verma in all-Indian final

Reigning world champion Deotale won the gold medal match with a scoreline of 149-147 against 2014 silver medallist Verma.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 07:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ojas Deotale (left) defeated Abhishek Verma (right) in the men’s individual compound archery final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.
Ojas Deotale (left) defeated Abhishek Verma (right) in the men’s individual compound archery final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Ojas Deotale (left) defeated Abhishek Verma (right) in the men’s individual compound archery final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ojas Deotale won gold medal in the men’s individual compound archery event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday after beating Abhishek Verma in an all-Indian final.

Reigning world champion Deotale won the gold medal match with a scoreline of 149-147 against 2014 silver medallist Verma.

ASIAN GAMES 2023 OCTOBER 7 LIVE UPDATES

Deotale completed a hattrick of gold medals, having already clinched the titles in men’s and mixed team events. India clinched all five gold medals in the compound archery.

Deotale’s and Verma’s medals in the individual event, India’s eighth and ninth respectively in archery at this edition, took the country’s overall tally to 99 medals - 24 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games /

Ojas Deotale /

Abhishek Verma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale wins gold medal in men’s individual compound archery, beats Abhishek Verma in all-Indian final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND Women beat TPE to win gold; 100th medal secured
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale wins gold medal in men’s individual compound archery, beats Abhishek Verma in all-Indian final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND Women beat TPE to win gold; 100th medal secured
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale wins gold medal in men’s individual compound archery, beats Abhishek Verma in all-Indian final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins gold medal in women’s individual compound archery, achieves rare treble
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Swami wins bronze medal in women’s individual compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Chinese Taipei, Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND Women beat TPE to win gold; 100th medal secured
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment