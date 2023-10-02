Sports Minister felicitates second batch of Asian Games 2023 medallists

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated the second batch of medallists who returned from the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Monday.

The second batch had a majority of shooters who had accounted for a rich haul of 22 medals out of the 59 that India has won so far in the Games.

“I congratulate the shooting federation for bagging the most medals in Asian Games ever. In 2002, we had won only two medals in shooting. Now we have 22”, the Sports Minister said.

The shooters had won seven gold, nine silver and six bronze. The minister revealed the investment made on the shooters by stating that Rs. 38 crore had been spent on them so far in the Olympic cycle leading to the Paris Games next year.

There were medallists from tennis, sailing and wushu as well in the squad that was felicitated.

Even though the mantra so far has been a target of 100 medals, as against 70 last time in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, the Minister expressed confidence that when the Asian Games ends after five more days, India would have won its maximum ever.

The athletes were understandably grateful for all the support that helped them prepare and compete at their best.

“We are grateful to the coaches, SAI and the federation. I had trained at the SAI centre in Imphal and have been looked after well. Now my aim is to get the gold medal”, said the wushu silver medallist Roshibina.

Sift Kaur Samra, the rifle 3-position individual gold medallist was delighted with her fare.

“This was my first Asian Games. I didn’t expect my score to be a world record”, said Sift, even as she expressed gratitude for the support through the Khelo India scheme.

Sailor Vishnu Saravanan who had bagged bronze said that the focus would now turn towards making it to the Paris Olympics.