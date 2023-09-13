MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Chhetri part of Indian football team’s revised Asian Games squad, 13 changes from original squad

Sunil Chhetri has been included in the revised 17-member Indian men’s football team squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 20:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.
FILE PHOTO: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU

Sunil Chhetri has been included in the revised 17-member Indian men’s football team squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), the national governing body of the sport, announced the squad on Wednesday and thanked the clubs in the Indian Super League and the FSDL for releasing the players for the continental event.

Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpeet Singh Sandhu are two senior players who are missing in the revised squad.

The other players from the original squad who are missing in the revised squad are Akash Mishra, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Anwar Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalchungnunga, Roshan Singh, Apuia Ralte and Ashish Rai.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “It has been a hectic time for Indian football season this time. We have a tight schedule within a short period of time that was not easy to manage.

“There have been too many things happening, both at the domestic and the international level, involving India’s National Teams, as well as the ISL clubs. While the Senior National Men’s Team successfully completed playing a series of matches, they are also awaiting to play the Asian Games, followed by Merdeka Cup, World Cup Qualifiers, and the AFC Asian Cup,” he said.

Indian men’s team will compete at the Asian Games after a nine-year gap.

SQUAD
Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Rahim Ali, Vincy Bareto, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri /

AIFF /

Kalyan Chaubey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sunil Chhetri part of Indian football team’s revised Asian Games squad, 13 changes from original squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ben Stokes registers highest score for England in ODIs with 182 innings vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. “We have respect for the national team” - East Bengal head coach Cuadrat on releasing Indian players for Asian Games
    PTI
  4. Indian Grand Prix MotoGP 2023: Wildcard K.Y. Ahamed set to become first Indian to compete in Moto3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Sunil Chhetri part of Indian football team’s revised Asian Games squad, 13 changes from original squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2022: Rugby India names 12-member team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. 13 Odisha athletes bound for Asian Games to get Rs 10 lakh each from state government
    PTI
  4. Asian Games will be ‘new beginning’ for biggest-ever South Korea team
    AFP
  5. Jyothi Yarraji: Asian Games part of bigger picture of making it to Paris Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sunil Chhetri part of Indian football team’s revised Asian Games squad, 13 changes from original squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ben Stokes registers highest score for England in ODIs with 182 innings vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. “We have respect for the national team” - East Bengal head coach Cuadrat on releasing Indian players for Asian Games
    PTI
  4. Indian Grand Prix MotoGP 2023: Wildcard K.Y. Ahamed set to become first Indian to compete in Moto3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment