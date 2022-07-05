Amoj Jacob: I will be fit for the Commonwealth Games

Amoj Jacob, the country’s fastest quartermiler, said he will be fit to participate in the the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Amoj, who pulled out of the men’s 4x400m relay team for the World Athletics championships, has recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Inter-State national meet in Chennai last month.

Amoj equalled his career best 45.68s while winning the 400m at the Inter-State Nationals. He got injured while running the relay at the same meet.

Amoj, who has resumed training at the SAI-LNCPE stadium, Kariyavattom along with other national campers, is hopeful of regaining his top fitness before the Commonwealth Games. “I had recovered from the hamstring injury and had resumed training but I was yet to attain my peak fitness so that is why I decided to pull out of the World meet. Now I am working my way to full fitness and happy with my progress. If everything goes well I will be ready for the Commonwealth Games. But I need to run a few races before the Commonwealth Games to test my fitness. But I am not sure about participating in any competitive meets before the Commonwealth Games,” he said.