MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dope cheats have no fear when they return after suspension, says Anju Bobby George

Nirmala Sheoran banned for doping, Jisna Mathew upgraded to silver medal, raising concerns about doping in Indian athletics.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 18:51 IST , KOCHI - 3 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Anju Bobby George
Anju Bobby George | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan
infoIcon

Anju Bobby George | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Five years ago, Asian champion quarter-miler Nirmala Sheoran was punished with a four-year ban for failing a dope test and her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were disqualified. That meant that Nirmala would lose the 400m gold, which she won at the 2017 Bhubaneswar Asian Championships and Jisna Mathew, who had finished third in that final, should have received a silver medal.

“I have not got the silver medal yet. But after we wrote to the Athletics Federation of India, we got a letter saying that I have been upgraded from bronze to silver,” said Jisna.

The Odisha Government had also presented Rs 10 lakh to the gold medal winners, Rs 7.5 lakh for silver and Rs 5 lakh for bronze at the 2017 Asians held in that State, but Jisna has not heard anything about the prize money, which she was supposed to have got for the silver.

Nirmala, from Haryana, returned to national competition at last year’s Inter-State meet, and last month, she was handed an eight-year ban for a second doping violation, which happened last year.

Around the same time, news came in that hammer thrower K.M. Rachna had been banned for 12 years for a second doping offence.

READ | Gun For Glory trainees refine shooting skills under guidance of Peter Sidi and Gagan Narang

As the Indian track and field season begins in this Paris Olympics year with the 400m Indian Open in Thiruvananthapuram on March 18, a big question keeps popping up... are cheats getting more confident?

“Once they commit a crime, it looks like they have no fear when they do it a second time. Once they are caught, they have to undergo multiple tests before being cleared to compete. So they probably think since they have undergone so many tests, nobody will come to test them again,” said Anju Bobby George, the country’s lone female World Championships medallist, in a chat with Sportstar.

Find the window and go after them

“It’s tough to stop them, but we can try our maximum, and if there more athletes are testing positive, the others will get scared. We need to find the window when the athletes take these substances and test them rapidly during this period. Mostly, athletes take maximum dope during the development period, which could be from October to February. The development months are normally the build-up period, they should do more testing during this period. It will be cleared out in March, and from April our competitions start.”

Anju, also the AFI’s senior vice-president, felt that athletes who finish behind the cheats should get the medals and the other prizes that they missed out on.

“Normally athletes are supposed to lose their medals and other prizes received during the ban period. That is not happening, but we have to initiate action in this regard.”

Related Topics

Doping /

Anju Bobby George

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dope cheats have no fear when they return after suspension, says Anju Bobby George
    Stan Rayan
  2. UEFA UCL, UEL, UECL 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw highlights: Arsenal faces Bayern Munich; RMA vs MCI; Liverpool vs Atalanta
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Winning the Ranji Trophy was the goal, individual award is like a bonus: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Dope cheats have no fear when they return after suspension, says Anju Bobby George
    Stan Rayan
  2. Paris 2024: Stricter drug testing before Olympic Games ordered for track and field athletes from 4 countries
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Lyles on four-gold mission to light up Olympic Games
    Reuters
  4. AFI formulates plans for excelling in 2036 Olympics
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dope cheats have no fear when they return after suspension, says Anju Bobby George
    Stan Rayan
  2. UEFA UCL, UEL, UECL 2023-24 Quarterfinal draw highlights: Arsenal faces Bayern Munich; RMA vs MCI; Liverpool vs Atalanta
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Winning the Ranji Trophy was the goal, individual award is like a bonus: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment