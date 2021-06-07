Athletics

Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal, to compete on June 10

Chopra had spoken about lack of competition hampering his Olympic build-up during an interaction a few weeks ago.

New Delhi 07 June, 2021 12:36 IST

Chopra has not taken part in any international event after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in January last year.   -  Biswaranjan Rout

Olympic-bound star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reached Portugal on Sunday to take part in an event in Lisbon on June 10, which will mark his return to international competition after more than a year.

He will compete at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa (Meeting, City of Lisbon) on June 10 at Lisbon University Stadium.

The 23-year-old was to leave for Europe on Monday last for a training-cum-competition stint but it was delayed by a few days due to visa related issues.

 

"Chopra will take part in a competition in Lisbon on June 10. We are trying for other events also, including the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on June 22," a source in the Athletics Federation of India told PTI on Monday.

"In Lisbon, he will be able to train as well as take part in competition. That is the most important thing as many countries have stipulated hard quarantine for arriving Indians."

He had qualified for the Olympics with a throw of 87.86m, which bettered the qualifying mark of 85m, at an event at Potchefstroom, South Africa, in January last year.

After that, he had a brief training stint in Turkey before rushing back home in March last year just before the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO of JSW Sports, Chopra's sponsors, Parth Jindal said the reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games champion has reached Portugal.

 

Sports Minister appreciated the effort of JSW Group.

 

Chopra had broken his own national record with a throw of 88.07m in Patiala in the Indian Grand Prix 3 in March.

