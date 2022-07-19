Athletics

World Athletics Championships 2022: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m SC Final

Sable clocked 8:31.75 to finish 11th. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the gold medal, while Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia won silver and Kenya’s Con

PTI
EUGENE 19 July, 2022 08:16 IST
India’s Avinash Sable competes in the 3000m steeplechase heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on July 16.

India's Avinash Sable competes in the 3000m steeplechase heat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on July 16. | Photo Credit: G. Rajaraman

Sable clocked 8:31.75 to finish 11th. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the gold medal, while Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia won silver and Kenya’s Conseslus Kipruto won bronze.

India’s Avinash Sable finished 11th in the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event with a disappointing show on the fourth day of competitions at the World Championships.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:31.75, way below his season’s and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record.

He had qualified for the final after finishing third in heat number 3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.

Sable had finished 13th in the last edition of the championships in Doha in 2019 with the then national record time of 8:21.37.

Morocco’s season leader and reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali won the gold with a time of 8:25.13 while Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma, who won silver in both the Tokyo Games and last World Championships, finished second in 8:26.01.

Kenya’s defending champion Conseslus Kipruto was third with a time of 8:27.92.

Sable has been on a national record breaking spree in recent times. His latest best was 8:12.48 when he finished fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

