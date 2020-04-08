More Sports Athletics Athletics Coronavirus pandemic: World Athletics Championships postponed to July 2022 The World Athletics Championships due to be held in Oregon in August 2021 have been pushed back to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Olympic Games. Reuters 08 April, 2020 19:11 IST File photo of Steven Gardiner competing in the Men's 400 metres final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. - Getty Images Reuters 08 April, 2020 19:11 IST The World Athletics Championships due to be held in Oregon in August 2021 have been pushed back to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Olympic Games, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.The Tokyo Games has been postponed from July-August of this year to roughly the same dates next year due to the coronavirus outbreak. World Athletics said in a statement that it “approved the new dates this week after extensive discussions with the sport's stakeholders.”More to follow.. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.