Sportstar all-time classics: Morgan's teacup celebration, Mad Max in Germany, Moura's UCL heroics

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with sporting league and events being either postponed or called off.

If the lack of sporting action has left a void in your day, here's something to satiate that hunger — a pick of classic matches by our correspondents from the years gone by that you should revisit.

USWNT bags bragging rights in clash of heavyweights - [England 2-1 USA, Women’s World Cup 2019 semifinals]

Featuring the two heavyweights, England vs USA was one of the most entertaining matches of the World Cup. It had all one could ask for: a spectacular opening header from Christian Press, a brilliant equaliser from Ellen White, a thumping headed effort from Alex Morgan on her 30th birthday; VAR cancelling out White’s second strike, a missed penalty from Steph Houghton, and a red card for Millie Bright.

Morgan’s infamous ‘teacup’ celebration - in front of a 60,000 plus crowd - provided the additional drama to an exciting contest, which served as a great advert for the women’s game which has been, for long, not given the same respect as its male counterparts.





As track conditions switched between wet and dry, Red Bull's Max Verstappen notched up his second win of the season in a sensational race at Hockenheim . - Reuters

Chaos in Hockenheim: Verstappen wins, Hamilton crashes - [German Grand Prix, 2019]

A chaotic race that saw Max Verstappen take his second win of the season, the German GP witnessed strategies fly out of the window as the changeable conditions at Hockenheim switched between wet and dry.

Sebastian Vettel put up a commendable show in his Ferrari, surging from the back of the grid to a landmark 50th podium, whereas Daniil Kvyat earned Toro Rosso its first podium since 2008, finishing P3.

It was, however, a day to forget for Mercedes fans as the Silver Arrows failed to feature on the podium for the first time that season with Lewis Hamilton finishing ninth and Valterri Bottas among the seven drivers who failed to see to the chequered flag.

Dina Asher-Smith entered the history books in Doha last year, becoming the first-ever British athlete to win three medals at one world championships. - AP

Historic treble for sprint queen Asher-Smith at Doha [Dina Asher-Smith’s three medals at World Athletics Champions 2019, Doha]

Dina Asher-Smith entered the history books in Doha last year, becoming the first-ever British athlete to win three medals at one world championships. The dynamic 24-year-old won gold and silver in the 200m and 100m respectively and completed the treble with a silver in the 4x100m relay.

Asher-Smith won the silver in the 100m in a British record of 10.83 seconds, finishing second behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. And in the 200m race, which she won in 21.88 seconds, Asher-Smith broke her own national record to become the first British woman ever to win a global sprint title.





Osaka's perseverance led to her becoming the first Asian player to be world number one, and also the first player since American Jennifer Capriati (2001) to follow her maiden Grand Slam win immediately with another triumph. - AFP

Two in a row for Naomi with triumph in Melbourne [Australian Open 2019 final: Naomi Osaka vs Petra Kvitova]

Shedding tears after squandering three championship points in the second set, Naomi Osaka regrouped remarkably to seal her second consecutive Grand Slam title in Melbourne against Petra Kvitova, winning 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4.

Fourth seed Osaka broke for 2-1 in the decider, then served out to win, thereby denying eighth seed Kvitova a chance at her first major title since being stabbed in a knife attack.

The final showed the maturity of the young Osaka, who also displayed brave hitting, good serving, and commendable rallies -- all of which led to her becoming the first Asian player to be world number one, and also the first player since American Jennifer Capriati (2001) to follow her maiden Grand Slam win immediately with another triumph.





A brave Lucas Moura stepped up to bail out Mauricio Pochettino and Co. - Reuters

English miracle: Hat-trick hero Moura scripts thriller [Ajax 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League 2019 semifinals]

The odds were stacked against Tottenham after it fell to a home defeat at the hands of a youthful Ajax side in the first leg. Just over half an hour in the reverse fixture, Spurs players found themselves in further agony as goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech sent the crowd at the Johan Cruyff Arena into a frenzy.

But, a brave Lucas Moura stepped up to bail out Mauricio Pochettino and Co. as he scripted an English miracle, registering a hat-trick to send the Spurs through on away goals.

Two goals before the hour’s mark and one in the 96th minute - with these, Moura ensured that Spurs bounced back in an emphatic manner to set up the summit clash with Liverpool -- only the third final in European competitions to be contested by two English teams.

Spurs would go on to lose in the finale, but the unbelievable scenes of jubilation made for a thrilling contest in Amsterdam.



