Jamaica’s Williams wins second world 100m hurdles title

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams reclaimed her world women’s 100m hurdles crown on Thursday with a shock win in Budapest.

The 30-year-old, who previously won in Beijing in 2015, timed 12.43 seconds to edge out Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.44 seconds) with Kendra Harrison of the United States taking bronze (12.46 seconds).

Williams, running in the outsider’s lane two, rose at the final hurdle alongside Camacho-Quinn and Harrison. However, the Jamaican found just that bit more to cross ahead of her two more fancied rivals.

For Camacho-Quinn it was an improvement of one place from last year; for Harrison it was once again a final disappointment.

The 30-year-old former world record holder had set a world leading time in her heat of 12.24sec but failed to carry that form into the final.

Harrison added a bronze to her two silvers (Olympic and world).

Defending champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and 2019 winner Nia Ali were never in the hunt, finishing sixth and last, respectively.

“I do not know what happened,” said 34-year-old Ali, whose three children and boyfriend, Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse were watching from the stands.

“I just came out of the blocks and hit the first hurdle.”