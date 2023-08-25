Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023

Femke Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by claiming victory in the women’s 400m hurdles on Thursday.
In the absence of defending world and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Bol was hot favourite and she didn’t disappoint, winning in 51.70 seconds.
American Shamier Little claimed silver in 52.80sec while Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton took bronze, just a hundredth of a second slower.
MORE TO FOLLOW
