MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023

In the absence of defending world and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Bol was hot favourite and she won in 51.70 seconds.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 01:43 IST , BUDAPEST - 0 MINS READ

AFP
Netherlands’ Femke Bol celebrates after winning the Women’s 400m Hurdles.
Netherlands’ Femke Bol celebrates after winning the Women’s 400m Hurdles. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Femke Bol celebrates after winning the Women’s 400m Hurdles. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Femke Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by claiming victory in the women’s 400m hurdles on Thursday.

In the absence of defending world and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Bol was hot favourite and she didn’t disappoint, winning in 51.70 seconds.

American Shamier Little claimed silver in 52.80sec while Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton took bronze, just a hundredth of a second slower.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

Femke Bol

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold
    Reuters
  3. Femke Bol wins 400m hurdles gold, World Athletics Championships 2023 HIGHLIGHTS Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final, Tentoglou gets gold; Lyles, Tebogo into 200m final
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final
    PTI
  5. PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold
    Reuters
  2. Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023
    AFP
  3. World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final
    PTI
  4. World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
    Reuters
  5. ‘It’s good to feel a little scared’ - Parul Chaudhary tears up form sheet, makes steeplechase final at World Athletics Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold
    Reuters
  3. Femke Bol wins 400m hurdles gold, World Athletics Championships 2023 HIGHLIGHTS Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final, Tentoglou gets gold; Lyles, Tebogo into 200m final
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final
    PTI
  5. PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment