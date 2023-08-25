World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold

Jamaica’s Antonio Watson won a thrilling World Championship 400 metres gold on Thursday as he overhauled fading Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith on the line.

Hudson-Smith, who set a European record of 44.26 in winning his heat this week, went out hard and was well clear coming off the final bend but that effort took its toll as he began to tie up, allowing the 21-year-old Watson to win in 44.22 seconds.

Hudson-Smith, bronze medallist last year, took silver in 44.31, with American Quincy Hall also finishing strongly for bronze in a personal best 44.37.

Jamaica’s first gold in the event since Bert Cameron won at the inaugural World Championships 40 years ago came minutes after Danielle Williams had taken the country’s first gold in Budapest in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Olympic champion and world leader Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas was not involved in the final having pulled up with a hamstring injury in the semifinals.