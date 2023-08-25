MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold

Watson’s gold was Jamaica’s first in the event since Bert Cameron won at the inaugural World Championships 40 years ago.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 01:50 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Men’s 400m gold medallist Jamaica’s Antonio Watson celebrates after winning the final.
Men’s 400m gold medallist Jamaica’s Antonio Watson celebrates after winning the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Men’s 400m gold medallist Jamaica’s Antonio Watson celebrates after winning the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jamaica’s Antonio Watson won a thrilling World Championship 400 metres gold on Thursday as he overhauled fading Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith on the line.

Hudson-Smith, who set a European record of 44.26 in winning his heat this week, went out hard and was well clear coming off the final bend but that effort took its toll as he began to tie up, allowing the 21-year-old Watson to win in 44.22 seconds.

Hudson-Smith, bronze medallist last year, took silver in 44.31, with American Quincy Hall also finishing strongly for bronze in a personal best 44.37.

Jamaica’s first gold in the event since Bert Cameron won at the inaugural World Championships 40 years ago came minutes after Danielle Williams had taken the country’s first gold in Budapest in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Olympic champion and world leader Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas was not involved in the final having pulled up with a hamstring injury in the semifinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final
    PTI
  3. Jamaica’s Williams wins second world 100m hurdles title
    AFP
  4. Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023
    AP
  5. Femke Bol wins 400m hurdles gold, World Athletics Championships 2023 HIGHLIGHTS Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final, Tentoglou gets gold; Lyles, Tebogo into 200m final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Jamaica’s Williams wins second world 100m hurdles title
    AFP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold
    Reuters
  3. Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023
    AP
  4. World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final
    PTI
  5. World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Fast-finishing Watson takes 400m gold
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final
    PTI
  3. Jamaica’s Williams wins second world 100m hurdles title
    AFP
  4. Femke Bol wins women’s 400m hurdles gold at World Athletics Championships 2023
    AP
  5. Femke Bol wins 400m hurdles gold, World Athletics Championships 2023 HIGHLIGHTS Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin finishes 11th in Long Jump final, Tentoglou gets gold; Lyles, Tebogo into 200m final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment