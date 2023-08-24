MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line

Cerny, who had finished 19th despite a personal best time in the men’s race, got down on one knee with an engagement ring just as Burzalova was approaching the line.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 18:14 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Slovakia’s Dominik Cerny proposes to Slovakia’s Hana Burzalova after the race.
Slovakia’s Dominik Cerny proposes to Slovakia’s Hana Burzalova after the race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Marton Monus
infoIcon

Slovakia’s Dominik Cerny proposes to Slovakia’s Hana Burzalova after the race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Marton Monus

Hana Burzalova may not have won a medal after finishing 28th in the 35-kilometre race walk at the World Athletics Championships, but the Slovak enjoyed a memorable day after teammate Dominik Cerny proposed at the finish line.

Cerny, who had finished 19th despite a personal best time in the men’s race, got down on one knee with an engagement ring just as Burzalova was approaching the line.

Also Read: ‘It’s good to feel a little scared’ - Parul Chaudhary tears up form sheet, makes steeplechase final at World Athletics Championships

Burzalova, whose jaw dropped as she crossed the line, was overcome with emotion before she said yes as Cerny raised his fist in celebration before sweeping her off her feet amid applause.

Ever the consummate professional athlete, Burzalova still had the presence of mind to stop her watch for a season-best time before she said yes.

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Usama Mir breaks Afghanistan’s double-century opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
    Reuters
  2. ‘It’s good to feel a little scared’ - Parul Chaudhary tears up form sheet, makes steeplechase final at World Athletics Championships
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Martin, Perez seal double glory for Spain in 35km race walks
    Reuters
  4. When does Neeraj Chopra compete in javelin throw at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj could win more Olympic gold medals and break my record, says Zelezny
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Usama Mir breaks Afghanistan’s double-century opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United vs Indian Army, Durand Cup Live Score: Quarterfinal kicks off; NEUFC 0-0 IAFT
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Spanish FA President Rubiales
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Arabia to host Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment