World Athletics C’Ships: Slovakia duo get engaged at worlds after proposal on finish line

Hana Burzalova may not have won a medal after finishing 28th in the 35-kilometre race walk at the World Athletics Championships, but the Slovak enjoyed a memorable day after teammate Dominik Cerny proposed at the finish line.
Cerny, who had finished 19th despite a personal best time in the men’s race, got down on one knee with an engagement ring just as Burzalova was approaching the line.
Burzalova, whose jaw dropped as she crossed the line, was overcome with emotion before she said yes as Cerny raised his fist in celebration before sweeping her off her feet amid applause.
Ever the consummate professional athlete, Burzalova still had the presence of mind to stop her watch for a season-best time before she said yes.
