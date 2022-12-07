Athletics

Diamond League 2023 returns to London with finals in Eugene

Silesia, in Poland, which was added to the programme this year to make up for the loss of Chinese events, officially joins the circuit for the next five years.

For the first time ever, the Diamond League Final will take place not in Zurich or Brussels, but on US soil at the Prefontaine Classic.

The 2023 Diamond League will be the biggest yet with 15 events scheduled, including a return to London and the finals to be held for the first time in Eugene, the organisers announced Wednesday.

Two meetings of the elite athletics one-day track and field series are slated to take place in China - in Shenzen and Shanghai - even though the country has cancelled all international sporting events since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The series, which starts in Doha on May 5, will return to London after a three-year hiatus, with the London Stadium hosting the event on July 23.

Eugene, Oregon which staged this year’s athletics world championships will host the 2023 season finale, with all 32 Diamond League champions to be crowned across two days of elite athletics action on September 16 and 17.

Diamond League 2023 programme:

May 5 - Doha (Qatar)

May 28 - Rabat (Morocco)

June 2 - Rome (Italy)

June 9 - Paris (France)

June 15 - Oslo (Norway)

June 30 - Lausanne (Switzerland)

July 2 - Stockholm (Sweden)

July 16 - Silesia (Poland)

July 21 - Monaco

July 23 - London (United Kingdom)

July 29 - Shanghai (China)

August 3 - Shenzhen (China)

August 31 - Zurich (Switzerland)

September 8 - Brussels (Belgium)

September 16/17- Eugene (USA)

