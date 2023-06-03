Magazine

Diamond League: Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record

The 29-year-old Kenyan bettered the previous best of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 01:51 IST , Florence - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya in action.
Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Faith Kipyegon broke the world record for the women’s 1500 metres at the Florence Diamond League on Friday with a time of three minutes 49.11 seconds.

The 29-year-old Kenyan bettered the previous best of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015.

“I’m so excited, so happy, I didn’t expect this. I was expecting a world lead, not a world record, but I’m so grateful,” Kipyegon said to broadcaster RAI.

“As I said today and yesterday everything is possible.”

Kipyegon, considered the greatest ever woman in the discipline with two world and two Olympic titles to her name, crushed the rest of the field in Tuscany.

She finished more than 12 seconds ahead of reigning European champion Laura Muir and Australia’s Jessica Hull.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
