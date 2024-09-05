MagazineBuy Print

Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race: Mondo beats Karsten in exhibition sprint, clocks 10.37s timing

While pole vaulter Duplantis sprinted to the finish line ahead of his opponent with a timing of 10.37s, hurdler Warholm clocked a Personal Best of 10.47s as he finished second.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 01:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis crosses the finish line to win his 100m exhibition race against Norway’s Karsten Warholm.
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis crosses the finish line to win his 100m exhibition race against Norway’s Karsten Warholm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis crosses the finish line to win his 100m exhibition race against Norway’s Karsten Warholm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Armand Duplantis beat former Olympic champion Karsten Warholm in an exhibition 100m sprint at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on Wednesday.

While pole vaulter Duplantis sprinted to the finish line ahead of his opponent with a timing of 10.37s, hurdler Warholm clocked a Personal Best of 10.47s as he finished the sprint.

As the loser, Warholm will have to don Sweden’s vest as he competes in the men’s 400m hurdles in the Zurich Diamond League, as was the condition set by both ahead of the race.

More to follow.

Armand Duplantis

Karsten Warholm

Diamond League

  Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race Highlights: Mondo obliterates Karsten in sprint, wins with 10.37s timing
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race: Mondo beats Karsten in exhibition sprint, clocks 10.37s timing
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Dharambir, Pranav top two in men's club throw F51 final; Harvinder wins India's first-ever gold in archery
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Ballon d'Or 2024: Mbappe, Haaland nominated, no Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among nominees
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  1. Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race: Mondo beats Karsten in exhibition sprint, clocks 10.37s timing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race Highlights: Mondo obliterates Karsten in sprint, wins with 10.37s timing
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone not allowed to run in Diamond League finals in Brussels: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duplantis vs Warholm: All you need to know about 100m race - Date, Time, streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics marathon runner Cheptegei suffers 75 per cent burns after being doused with petrol by boyfriend
    Reuters
