Two-time Olympic gold medallist Armand Duplantis beat former Olympic champion Karsten Warholm in an exhibition 100m sprint at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on Wednesday.
While pole vaulter Duplantis sprinted to the finish line ahead of his opponent with a timing of 10.37s, hurdler Warholm clocked a Personal Best of 10.47s as he finished the sprint.
As the loser, Warholm will have to don Sweden’s vest as he competes in the men’s 400m hurdles in the Zurich Diamond League, as was the condition set by both ahead of the race.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race Highlights: Mondo obliterates Karsten in sprint, wins with 10.37s timing
- Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race: Mondo beats Karsten in exhibition sprint, clocks 10.37s timing
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7 LIVE: Dharambir, Pranav top two in men’s club throw F51 final; Harvinder wins India’s first-ever gold in archery
- Ballon d’Or 2024: Mbappe, Haaland nominated, no Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among nominees
- Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE