Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race: Mondo beats Karsten in exhibition sprint, clocks 10.37s timing

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Armand Duplantis beat former Olympic champion Karsten Warholm in an exhibition 100m sprint at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on Wednesday.

While pole vaulter Duplantis sprinted to the finish line ahead of his opponent with a timing of 10.37s, hurdler Warholm clocked a Personal Best of 10.47s as he finished the sprint.

As the loser, Warholm will have to don Sweden’s vest as he competes in the men’s 400m hurdles in the Zurich Diamond League, as was the condition set by both ahead of the race.

More to follow.