Dutee Chand starts Tokyo Olympics 'preparatory mode'

N. Ramesh, the athletics coach at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) who gave a new direction to sprinter Dutee Chand — by supporting her when she was facing the IAAF ban on the grounds of hyperandrogegism — has a new challenge.

He has to train Dutee smartly for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, now scheduled for 2021.

“In a way, the rescheduling of the Games is a blessing in disguise for most of the contenders except, may be, for those ageing. In the case of Dutee, we are already into the preparatory mode,” says the 55-year-old Ramesh in a chat with Sportstar.

N. Ramesh

“The plan is to make Dutee compete in both 200m and 100m events in the run-up to the Games but the focus will be on 100m as research and her own inclination suggest the shorter sprint is more suited to her,” he reasons.

The fact that Dutee, now based in Bhubaneswar after a long stint in Hyderabad, continues to consult Ramesh even during the coronavirus lockdown is also a tribute to his efficacy.

“Well, in fact, it is not just Dutee alone who is being trained via mobile app. The day starts at 4.30 am for all the athletes scattered across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” he says.

“Firstly, I suggest them to do some visualisation on the day’s training session before the start. This has proved to have better effect scientifically,” he says.

How is the review done? “For example, Dutee will give me the video, feedback of her set of 30m sprints with timings and based on that, corrective measures will be suggested. Similarly, all the athletes have their own specific training modules,” says Ramesh.

“I also tell these athletes to stay clear of any infection, improving immunity by taking lemon, guava and also a little bit of haldi with milk,” he says.

"When everyone’s afraid of the coronavirus threat, put one step ahead with care and dare is my message to the athletes.”