MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Grand Prix-5: Vithya clocks personal best; shocks Himanshi and Aishwarya in women’s 400m

Asian women’s 100m hurdles gold medallist Jyothi Yarraji, who was making her 400m debut, clocked 53.91 while finishing 10th.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 21:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
File Photo: R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu.
File Photo: R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Tamil Nadu’s Vithya Ramraj shocked Himanshi Malik and Aishwarya Mishra as she won the women’s 400m in a personal best 52.40s at the Indian Grand Prix-5 athletics in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The women’s quarter-mile results – the event was run as two races, A and B – should give a big worry to the selectors, regarding the composition of the 4x400m relay team ahead of this month’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Also Read: Mo Farah caps competitive career with fourth-place finish at Great North Run

Himanshi, the fastest quarter-miler in the Asiad relay team with her 51.76s at the recent inter-State Nationals in Bhubaneswar, could only finish 15th overall with a shocking 57.59s while Aishwarya was eighth (53.35). The two will also be running the individual 400m at Hangzhou.

Prachi (53.01) and Kiran Pahal (53.14), who do not figure in the Asiad relay team cleared by the Sports Ministry recently, finished third and fifth overall today. Vithya also has not been named in the six-member relay team, but since she figures in the Asiad team as a 400m hurdler, she could be used in the relay too.

Incidentally, Asian women’s 100m hurdles gold medallist Jyothi Yarraji, who was making her 400m debut, clocked 53.91 while finishing 10th.

Season best for Jinson Johnson

Meanwhile, Amoj Jacob was the fastest in the men’s 400m, which was run as five races, while Asian Games champion Jinson Johnson clocked a season-best 3:39.32s while taking the men’s 1500m title.

Abha Khatau impresses

Abha Khatau, who is not in the Asiad team, beat the two – Kiran Baliyan (17.92m) and Manpreet Kaur (16.30) – who figure in the squad for Hangzhou with a quality 18.02m effort while winning the women’s shot put.

Results
Men: 100m (5 races, overall positions): 1. Harjit Singh (Pun) 10.55s, 2. Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.57, 3. B. Siva Kumar (TN) 10.61.
400m (5 races, overall): 1. Amoj Jacob (Del) 45.92s, 2. Noah Nirmal Tom (Ker) 46.55, 3. Nihal Joel (Kar) 46.76.
1500m (2 races, overall): 1. Jinson Johnson (Ker) 3:39.32s, 2. Rahul (Del) 3:39.83, 3. Abhinand Sundaresan (Ker) 3:44.36.
5000m: 1. Abhishek Pal (UP) 14:24.32s, 2. Anuj Mathur (Del) 14:26.32, 3. Ravi Kumar (Del) 14:37.75.
Triple jump: 1. Sukhpreet Singh (Pun) 14.85m, 2. Swagat Behera (Odi) 13.94.
High jump: Jesse Sandesh (Kar) 2.11m, 2. Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odi) 2.06, 3. Nikhil Das (Odi) 1.95.
Javelin throw: 1. Kishore Kumar Jena (Odi) 82.53m, 2. Vikas Yadav (UP) 72.88, 3. Harish Kumar (Raj) 71.78.
Women: 100m (2 races, overall): 1. Srabani Nanda (Odi) 11.77s, 2. Nithya Gandhe (Tel) 11.85, 3. A.T. Daneswari (Kar) 11.94.
400m (2 races, overall): 1. R. Vithya Ramraj (TN) 52.40s, 2. Subha Venkatesan (TN) 52.57, 3. Prachi (UP) 53.01.
10,000m: 1. Sanjivani Jadhav (Mah) 33:27.44s, 2. Seema (HP) 33:49.99, 3. Renu Sharma (Raj) 53:09.16.
Long jump: 1. Sweta Arvind Thakur (5.61m), 2. Rishika Mahagaonkar (Mah) 5.28.
Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (Mah) 18.02m, 2. Kiran Baliyan (UP) 17.92, 3. Manpreet Kaur (Har) 16.30.

Related Topics

Indian Grand Prix /

Jyothi Yarraji

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What happens if play is called off on Reserve Day?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany beats Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup crown
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek, Federer and others congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Grand Prix-5: Vithya clocks personal best; shocks Himanshi and Aishwarya in women’s 400m
    Stan Rayan
  5. SAFF U-16 Championships: India beats Bangladesh in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Indian Grand Prix-5: Vithya clocks personal best; shocks Himanshi and Aishwarya in women’s 400m
    Stan Rayan
  2. Mo Farah caps competitive career with fourth-place finish at Great North Run
    Reuters
  3. Kenya’s Ngetich breaks women-only 10km world record in Brasov
    Reuters
  4. Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
    AP
  5. Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo’s 200m world record in Brussels
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What happens if play is called off on Reserve Day?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany beats Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup crown
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek, Federer and others congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Grand Prix-5: Vithya clocks personal best; shocks Himanshi and Aishwarya in women’s 400m
    Stan Rayan
  5. SAFF U-16 Championships: India beats Bangladesh in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment