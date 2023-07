Indian women’s relay team clocks Asia’s fastest time in Sri Lanka Nationals

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team, comprising Soniya Baishya, Aishwarya Mishra, V. Subha and Himanshi Malik, clocked 3:30.41s to win the gold at the Sri Lankan National Championships in Colombo on Sunday.

That was the fastest time by an Asian team this year.

The men’s and mixed 4x400m relay team also finished first in their respective events.

READ | Indian mixed 4x400m relay team may miss upcoming World Athletics Championships

The results (Indian performances only):

Men: 400m hurdles: 1. T. Santhosh Kumar (50.37s). 3000m steeple chase: 1. Bal Kishan (8:51.34s). 4x400m relay: 1. India (Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal) 3:02.03s.

Women: 10,000m: 1. Seema (35:39.22s). 3000m steeple chase: 1. Preeti Lamba (10:13.02s). 4x400m relay: 1. India (Soniya Baishya, Aishwarya Mishra, V. Subha, Himanshi Malik) 3:30.41s; 3. India & Sri Lanka (Vithya Ramraj, Jisna Mathew, Himaya Fernando, Shanika Lakshani) 3:37.33.

Mixed 4x400m relay: 1. India (Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra, Muhammed Anas, Himanshi Malik) 3:17.33s, 2. India ‘A’ (Nihal Joel William, V. Subha, Mijo Chacko, Vithya Ramraj) 3:18.03.