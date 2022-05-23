Intense battle in women's long jump expected during Indian Grand Prix 4

An intense battle among the country's top women long jumpers is expected to unfold during the Indian Grand Prix 4 Athletics Meet at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

Besides season leaders Ancy Sojan and Nayana James, the event will be spiced up by World Junior Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh's return to competition after nine months.

Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal will resume their duels in men's javelin throw while Parul Chaudhary will seek to assert her superiority over Komal Jagdale in 3000m steeplechase.

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will want to post another victory over the experienced campaigner Seema Antil in the women's discus throw but the long jump pit may draw the most attention.

Ancy, who leapt past the 6.50m mark twice in successive competitions in March, will aspire to showcase consistency and form. Nayana won the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month with a 6.47m leap and Sherin Abdul Gafoor will also look to return to top form, while Shaili’s first competition since the World Junior Championships last year will be keenly watched.

The men's long jump event can be just as intense despite the absence of season leaders M. Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin as the duo are currently training and competing in Europe.

Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who cracked the 8.00m barrier last year and improved to 8.15m on March 1, and Yugant Shekhar Singh can entertain the fans.

There can be some stirring races on track also. Jisna Mathew and Vithya Ramaraj will both want to show improved form in the women's 400m.

There are many aspirants in the men's quarter-mile event while MP Jabir's form in the 400m hurdles will evoke interest.

Odisha's Srabani Nanda, running to her first 100m race in 10 months, will be the one to watch out for in the women's sprint.